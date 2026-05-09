Marlins Rookie Robby Snelling Shines After Rough First Inning in MLB Debut

Robby Snelling didn't immediately begin his career the way he intended, but he settled down and showcased why he's the Miami Marlins No. 2 prospect.

Snelling opened the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Friday night at loanDepot Park with a three-pitch strikeout of James Wood. He then allowed two of the next three batters to reach base before Jacob Young hit a three-run blast to give the Nats a 3-0 lead.

After the first inning, he settled down and pitched more like himself. Snelling allowed just two hits and walked three over his next four innings of scoreless baseball. In total, he allowed three runs on five hits, walked four, struck out two, and threw 86 pitches over five innings of work.

Entering Friday, Snelling was riding high after a dominant first six starts in the minor leagues. The Marlins' second-highest lefty pitching prospect allowed a 1.86 ERA over 29 innings and recorded 44 strikeouts. His .116 average allowed is the second-best in the International League behind former Jumbo Shrimp teammate Braxton Garrett.

The Future is Here in Miami

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Snelling was promoted to make his MLB debut after the Marlins designated Chris Paddack for assignment. Paddack led the league with five losses and posted a 7.63 ERA over seven games. He did not qualify for the ERA leaderboard, but would be last in the league.

Miami has had high hopes for Snelling ever since he was acquired from the San Diego Padres at the 2024 trade deadline. The hard-throwing lefty reached 100 mph last season, but typically sits in the mid 90s. He features a fastball, sinker, changeup, and curveball, and topped out at 97.2 MPH on Friday night.

Snelling is a top prospect, but is no stranger to adversity. After posting a 1.82 ERA over three leagues in his first professional season, the sophomore slump hit him hard. He posted a 6.00 ERA through 16 starts at Double-A before being shipped to the Marlins organization. His 4.00 ERA was enough to boost him to Triple-A for one start before the season's end in 2024.

Last season, Snelling owned a 3.51 ERA over 14 starts for Double-A Pensacola, which only improved after a promotion. He posted 11 dominant starts and a 1.27 ERA to end the season on a high note. He's the fourth-ranked southpaw in the MLB Top 100 prospects list and the eighth pitcher overall.

Despite a rocky opening inning, Snelling showcased his elite stuff and certainly earned another start next week.