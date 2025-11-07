Two Marlins Rookies Ranked in Top 40 of Best Long-Term Value
It's an exciting time for the Miami Marlins.
After they embraced a youth movement ahead of this past season, the entire organization has a better idea of who they can build this roster around. Combine that with the report the ownership group is willing to spend money this winter, and some things seem to be happening for the Marlins.
But Miami's ceiling will be determined by what their young players develop into since they'll likely never carry one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball. That's why it was great to see many of those up-and-comers turn into rising stars, with Kyle Stowers making the All-Star Game and Javier Sanoja winning the Gold Glove.
Two other young players also stood out this year in the eyes of Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline. He ranked the 2025 rookie class in order of their long-term value, and both Jakob Marsee and Agustin Ramirez cracked the top 40.
Jakob Marsee Proved Value With Close to 2025 Season
Marsee was slotted in at No. 28 on Callis' list. The evaluator didn't give a reason as to why he put the rising Marlins star in that spot, but with a limited sample size of 55 major league games and a pedigree of being a sixth-round pick, it's not surprising to see him land there.
All that matters, though, is if Marsee can follow up what he did to close out the 2025 season after Miami called him up on Aug. 1. With a slash line of .292/.363/.478, five home runs, 26 extra-base hits, 33 RBIs and a wRC+ of 133, he looked the part.
The 24-year-old also was worth four outs above average in center field with one defensive run saved, which is a great start for the young outfielder as the tries to become an everyday player for the Marlins going forward.
The concerns about Marsee are regarding his bat. He slashed .239/.382/.390 across 395 career minor league games, so it's hard to predict he's going to do the same thing in the bigs like he did this season when opposing pitchers get more information on him.
Agustin Ramirez Looked Like Franchise Cornerstone
Ramirez also made his MLB debut this year, but that call came in April. This allowed him to get some serious experience under his belt, and he shined for the most part. However, Callis seems to have some concerns with the slugger, since he put him down at No. 33 on the list.
Again, there was no reason given for that ranking, but it likely had something to do with his defense. He was worth minus-14 defensive runs saved behind the plate and had a fielding run value of minus-12.
That does not bode well for the future of Ramirez as a catcher. But what is going to keep him around is his bat. At 24 years old, he hit 21 home runs and had 67 RBIs across 136 games. While his slash line was .231/.287/.413 and his wRC+ was nine points below the league average of 100, he flashed some serious pop.
There are plenty of things for Ramirez to work on, both offensively and defensively. But it was still a good showing during his rookie season, and he looks like part of the future plan in Miami even if he has to get moved out of catcher at some point.