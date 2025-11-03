Marlins Young Star Javier Sanoja Wins Gold Glove Award as Others Come Up Short
The Major League Baseball season is officially over, and that means quite a few personal player accolades are set to be announced. One of those awards is in regards to the best defensive player at each position; the Gold Glove.
The Miami Marlins didn't make the playoffs after coming up short of the final wild card spot, but with a young roster in place, that is to be expected. Even though they finished under .500, the team continues to get better since they are built around strong up-and-coming talent.
This year's Gold Glove Awards saw three Marlins players get named finalists: second baseman Xavier Edwards, left fielder Kyle Stowers and utility man Javier Sanoja.
Javier Sanoja Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
It was a good night for Sanoja, as he was the lone Miami player who walked away with the Gold Glove Award. He played left field, second, third base, shortstop and center. There weren't many more ways the team could have used him, and since he excelled in virtually all those spots, that was why the 23-years-old took home this honor.
Edwards was in the running against Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs and Brice Turang from the Milwaukee Brewers. Edwards spent significant less time playing this season compared to the other two, so the fact that that he was in the same realm of efficiency with the two is incredible.
In the end, it was Hoerner who walked away with his second Gold Glove Award, but the fact that Edwards was able to be in the same conversation as the others after switching from shortstop to the keystone was impressive. That is something he and the team should ultimately be proud of.
Stowers was up against another Cubs nominee in the left field, Ian Happ, as well as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tommy Pham. Ultimately, Stowers could have been up for more consideration, but he got hurt at the end of the year which likely impacted his overall candidacy.
Despite playing in half of the amount of games as the other two, Stowers still found himself in the top-15 in putouts and assists. Unfortunately, due to his lack of time in left he, came up short against Happ as he won his fourth Gold Glove Award.
The Marlins are ready to work towards being playoff contenders, and with some defensive stalwarts on their roster, it appears they are on the right track.