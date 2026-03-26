Two Marlins With Potential of Starting Season Hitting .300

We are one day away from Opening Day, and the Miami Marlins are excited to get things started on a good note.

The Marlins lineup on paper has a lot of talent. Any player can start the season hot. The first half of the season will be crucial for this team. We will see if the offense can generate enough runs and who will set the tone while Kyle Stowers is away for a few weeks.

Xavier Edwards and Owen Caissie give the Marlins Lineup Hope

Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As tough as it is for Miami not to have Stowers, two key players from the lineup can give this offense a huge spark to the point that they can reach hitting .300 at least for the first half of the season.

Edwards will be the full-time second baseman for the season. He's the type of player who is not a power-hitting machine, but he is very capable of getting hits. Edwards can impact the game by constantly driving the ball for singles and doubles. He has all the capabilities to record a career high in doubles and stolen bases. The consistency of waiting for the right pitch to come will do wonders for him and the Marlins.

Besides Stowers, Edwards is one of the most consistent or disciplined hitters the Marlins had in their lineup last season. There are expectations and curiosity about whether he can be better than he was last season. The moment is here, and he will be ready to grab it and take it as far as he can.

Caissie has been one of the most exciting players to watch this season. What he did in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada has the Marlins fanbase excited. The fans are thrilled to have Caissie as part of their future, and he's one of the few members on this team who can really have a breakout season.

What's great about Caissie is that not only can he field, but he can also hit for contact and power. Caissie will most likely hit more home runs than Edwards because he's built to knock some balls out of the ballpark. The difference between Edwards and Caissie is that Caissie is playing with a great deal of pride. He hasn't forgotten about those moments of him getting traded not once but twice to start his career.

When a player plays with a chip on his shoulder, that's where he excels at his best. If Caissie can continue to work on his fundamentals, then he can reach .300. The Marlins are expecting these two men to become leaders by setting the tone starting in Game One of a long 162-game season.