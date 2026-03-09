Marlins’ Owen Caissie Gives Team Canada More Clutch Hits in WBC

Owen Caissie continues to rake for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

On Sunday Caissie and Team Canada was facing Panama in pool play action in Puerto Rico as Canada was trying to stay undefeated in pool action. Canada was behind, 4-2, in the eighth inning with a runner on base and Caissie doubled to center field to score the run and cut the lead to one run.

That was Caissie’s second hit of the game and boosted his WBC batting average to .500 through nearly two games of action. The game was delayed in the ninth inning before it continued.

Owen Caissie’s WBC

Owen Caissie DRILLS a double to center to bring Canada within one run of the lead! pic.twitter.com/KNP7GtvAMz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 9, 2026

Canada started pool play on Saturday against Colombia. Caissie’s first at-bat of that game turned into a home run. He came up in the bottom of the second of a scoreless game and slammed a two-run home run to right field to put Canada up 2-0. The home run sailed into a Canadian flag held by two fans sitting in the stands.

Sunday’s hit might have been more notable as Caissie hit the double off a left-handed pitcher, something that left-handed hitters struggle with especially early in their careers. If he can turn that into a trend this season, he’ll be easier to play against both right-handers and left-handers.

Caissie joined the franchise in January, along with two other Chicago Cubs players from Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. It was one of the more significant trades of the offseason. Cabrera was seen as a rising start and had three years of team control attached to him. Caissie was one of baseball’s best outfield prospects but his path to a regular job in Chicago was blocked by veteran outfielders.

It was the second time he was part of a trade for significant pitching. He was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft out of Notre Dame High School in Burlington Ont. He was traded to Chicago later that year in a deal that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego.

Caissie did make his MLB debut last August when Kyle Tucker went on the injured list. Caissie made his debut in Toronto, near his hometown in Ontario, and played a handful of games before he suffered a concussion before his season ended.

Caissie has the potential to make the trade worth it. His minor league numbers were terrific. In 505 games he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. He has a career OPS of .871. Before his call-up in August, he slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. His home run total matched his best minor league season.