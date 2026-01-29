Key Reason Marlins Hope Owen Caissie Pays Off During Rookie Season

The Chicago Cubs held onto Owen Caissie as long as they could. There was no lack of interest in their No. 1 prospect.

The Miami Marlins won the derby to acquire one of the best outfield prospects in the game. It cost them starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. The Marlins wanted significant return for Cabrera, in part because of the three years of team control he offered. The Cubs delivered Caissie, along with two other prospects.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Marlins wanted Caissie because he can play right away. He offers power in right field, an above-average glove and could be in the running for National League Rookie of the Year award. Miami sure hopes so, because if he can, he would bring them more than just validation for the trade.

Owen Caissie and the PPI

Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Owen Caissie. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The PPI in this case is the Prospect Promotion Incentive, created several years ago to reward organizations for developing their own talent. That incentive comes in the form of a draft pick that is inserted between the first and second rounds of the next draft.

There are two great examples of the value. Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin won NL Rookie of the Year in 2025, and the Braves now have the No. 26 overall pick. Houston pitcher Hunter Brown, who has been in the Majors for three years, was in the Top 3 in AL Cy Young voting last fall and that earned the Astros the No. 28 pick.

There are qualifications. First, the player must be a Top 100 prospect in at least two rankings — Baseball America, ESPN and MLB Pipeline. Caissie is a unanimous Top 100 prospect. Next, he’ll need to make Miami’s opening day roster. Third, he must be considered a rookie. Even though Caissie made his MLB debut last year, he is considered a rookie. Last, he must have at least at least 172 days of MLB service in 2026.

If Caissie does all of that, the PPI follows him for the first three years of his career. If he wins the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2026, or if he finishes in the Top 3 of NL MVP voting any time before he’s arbitration eligible, the Marlins get an extra pick in the next draft.

Caissie has the potential to make the trade worth it. His minor league numbers were terrific. In 505 games he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. He has a career OPS of .871. Before his call-up in August, he slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. His home run total matches his best minor league season.

Recommended Articles