What is Marlins Biggest Question Entering Winter Meetings?

There are several questions surrounding the Miami Marlins going into the 2026 season. In 2025, they improved their record by 17 wins from the previous season and missed the final National League Wild Card spot by four games behind the Cincinnati Reds.

That was a significant improvement under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. Multiple younger Marlins' players stepped up and had better seasons than most thought they would, which led to breakout seasons. As far as roster turnover goes for next season, Miami has a lot of its younger players locked up, but will be trade one of its top two pitchers?

The Winter Meetings begin in Orlando on Sunday, and there is expected to be a lot of activity in terms of free agent signings and trade talks around some players. MLB.com had one burning question for each team as December begins, and their question for the Marlins and it's a legitimate one.

Marlins Burning Offseason Question Surrounds Roster Construction

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com, Miami's biggest burning question is just how the front office will go about adding to the roster. If they are going to continue the upward trend in McCullough's second season, they would be wise to hold onto both Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.

Part of the reason for holding onto their top two arms is that Alcantara and Eury Pérez are one year further removed from Tommy John surgery, and Alcantara was good down the stretch after the trade deadline when they decided to hold onto him. Perez is seen as a pitcher who has a future as a top-of-the-rotation starter. Miami's rotation is regarded as one of the top rotations in baseball.

"Manager Clayton McCullough has repeatedly said, can't simply assume everyone will get better. Regression happens. Other teams improve. Outside help could be the lift Miami needs,'' MLB.com wrote.

Where would Miami turn to if it looks to add from outside of the organization? They have been linked to some players in trades, Willson Contreras, Jake Cronenworth, and Brandon Lowe, through trades by ESPN. As far as free agents go, the Marlins are rumored to want to spend more money than they have in previous years, but just how much are they willing to invest for 2026?

Miami needs a corner infielder with some power, and they were reportedly in on veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins before he agreed to a deal with the Rays. Things could get interesting during the Winter Meetings when it comes to the Marlins and what moves they look to make for next season.

More Marlins On SI