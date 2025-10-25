Rising Star Emerged as Marlins' Best Pitcher in 2025
There are several questions facing the Miami Marlins going into the offseason.
One area where they have some questions to answer is within its starting rotation. They have two top-of-the-rotation arms in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Both are young pitchers that contending teams would love to add this winter. However, it's not a given that the Marlins will look to move either of them.
If they hold onto them, then they will be in the mix alongside some players that had break out in 2025, including outfielder Kyle Stowers. There are others in the system to build around, too, so to maximize the potential of the group, Miami will need the young arms they currently have.
There are going to be pitchers placed on the trade block for the right price, but the Marlins have two young arms that had good seasons despite what some of the numbers might say.
Edward Cabrera Was Marlins' Team Cy Young Winner in 2025
Alcantara made headlines in 2025 since he came back from Tommy John surgery. While he struggled for most of the year, he was very good down the stretch of the season for Miami. He will likely generate a lot of trade chatter over the offseason, but Cabrera was the most consistent pitcher this year for the Marlins.
Cabrera was a model of consistency. He went 8-7 in 26 starts with a 3.53 ERA. The 27-year-old had 150 strikeouts and 48 walks, which led to a 3.11 SO/BB ratio. He had a rotation best 2.8 WAR.
His splits from the All-Star break were also consistent. Before the break, he was 3-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched. Following the break, he was 5-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched and allowed 21 earned runs. He was a reason why Miami hung around a wild-card berth into September.
Next year, the Marlins have eight pitchers who could work their way into the rotation at some point if they hold onto the arms they currently have. That is a good problem to have for a team just a couple of years removed from competing the National League playoffs.
Alcantra and Cabrera would headline the rotation for Miami, while Eury Perez, Max Meyer and Ryan Weathers are options among a handful of others. Regardless of what happens, Cabrera established himself as a staff ace in 2025, which is a good sign going forward for the Marlins.