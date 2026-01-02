Marlins Star Needs Injury-Free Season to Justify Not Being Traded This Offseason

After finishing just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds in 2025, the Miami Marlins exceeded many expectations.

One year after losing 100 games, they had a better season than a lot of people thought they would under first-year manager Clayton McCullough.

This offseason has been a quiet one for the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, and the front office, with the only signings to date being Pete Fairbanks and Christopher Morel, both former Tampa Bay Rays. Morel is more of a signing where the Marlins hope it turns out to be a good deal, while Fairbanks solidifies the backend of the bullpen.

One of the questions surrounding this offseason for Miami is what they are going to do with their starting rotation. Are they going to trade any of their starters with Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and Ryan Weathers drawing the most interest?

It's not out of the question that the Marlins hold onto their starters and begin the year with one of the better rotations in the league. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had one New Year's Resolution for each team, and Miami's was surrounding Alcantara.

Marlins New Year's Resolution Surrounds Sandy Alcantara

Rymer's New Year's Resolution for the Marlins is keeping Alcantara on track. Why? Well, when he's healthy, he's one of the top starters in the National League.

"But the real key will be Alcantara, who has largely been injured and ineffective since winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2022. Yet he did find something late in 2025 as he posted a 2.68 ERA over his last eight starts. The Marlins need him to carry over that momentum if they want their decision not to trade him to be justified,'' Rymer wrote.

Alcantara was very good late last season for Miami, although his overall stats may not show that. In 31 starts, the right-hander went 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA, but as Rymer mentioned, his ERA over the final eight starts was good. In 174.2 innings, he struck out 142, which, for a pitcher coming off major surgery, was something the Marlins would take.

The National League East has more questions about the other teams than answers, except for the Philadelphia Phillies. The New York Mets are undergoing some major changes this offseason, and the Atlanta Braves are trying to retool on the fly. A healthy Alcantara would go a long way in Miami, contending for a postseason berth in 2026.

