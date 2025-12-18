What an MLB Insider Just Said About Marlins and the Offseason Market

When the offseason began, there was some thought that there could have been some fireworks this winter in terms of trades. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's still early, as we are closing in on late December, but with Christmas next week, things will slow down even more in terms of free agent signings and trade rumors.

One team that has been stuck in some trade rumors is the Miami Marlins. The talk has surrounded mostly their starting pitchers. Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, and Ryan Weathers have got most of the chatter, but so far, nothing has come of it.

The biggest trade to date this offseason occurred between the Texas Rangers and New York Mets when Brandon Nimmo went to the Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien. Other than that, it's been quiet except for a couple of minor trades involving pitchers.

Jeff Passan of ESPN had an article on Thursday morning with an offseason update from free agency to trade chatter. As far as the Marlins are concerned, it was a rather cool update on the trade front.

Marlins Get Update on Trade Chatter From ESPN

Passan listed the temperature of the trade market as "tepid" right now. That can't come as a big surprise, but it could change at any point.

"While it's far too early to give up hope on blockbusters, the languid pace of the trade market has contributed to the slow top end of the free agent market. Almost every trade candidate comes at a far more palatable salary than free agents are asking, but the corresponding requests in player return have persisted at levels that make acquiring teams too uncomfortable to accede,'' wrote Passan.

If that is indeed the case, then Miami should be asking for a lot in return for Cabrera or any other pitcher they would consider listening to. Far too many times, teams that have been in the situation as the Marlins are in terms of having starting pitching that contenders covet sell too low. That is something that Miami can't afford to do at this point.

Why? Well, it's simple. Unlike some teams in the Marlins situation, they are not rebuilding, but rather retooling on the fly. After far exceeding expectations under first-year manager Clayton McCullough in 2025, there is no reason why Miami can't run it back with their rotation intact and see where things fall up until the trade deadline.

Just what the Marlins decide to do this offseason will set the tone for spring training in February. They have what some consider is one of the top younger staffs in the majors. Pitching wins in baseball now and you can never have too much of it.

A tepid trade market right now works in the favor of Miami fans who want to see things run back in terms of the starting pitching staff before decisions are made in terms of trades. It's a sellers market and the Marlins need to take advantage of that, sell high and buy high in any trade for a starting pitcher.

