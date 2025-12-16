MLB Writer Lists Cons For Teams Looking to Acquire Marlins Starting Pitcher

To say that the beginning of the offseason has been quiet is an understatement. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix has reportedly been fielding calls on his starting pitchers in terms of potential trades.

The two most often brought up names are Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara. Ryan Weathers has reportedly been drawing interest as well. Cabrera and Alcantara are the two names most frequently mentioned. Miami has not decided one way or another as to whether they will trade one.

If they do, they could get a good return from most clubs. Cabrera and Alcantara are both top-of-the-rotation starters that could solidify a contender's rotation for 2026 and beyond. Brian Murphy of MLB.com listed the pros and cons of the top 7 pitchers who could be traded. Cabrera ended up on the list, and his pros that Murphy listed could end up scaring some teams off.

Edward Cabrera Cons Could Scare Away Teams in Trade

Cabrera had a really good 2025 season and certainly raised his trade value. He went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA in a career-high 137.2 innings with 150 strikeouts and just 48 walks. He had a 2.8 WAR, and Murphy believes interested teams need to figure out if 2025 was a season that is a sign of things to come or not.

"Inquiring clubs have to figure out whether what we saw from him this past season was a sign of things to come or just a one-year blip. Cabrera also hasn't been very durable through five seasons. His 137 2/3 innings in 2025 were a career high and the first time he reached 100 Major League innings in a year,'' Murphy wrote.

One other drawback with Cabrera is his health. He has spent significant time on the injured list the last couple of seasons, which should raise some eyebrows with teams.

"He's made five trips to the injured list since June 2023, including two stints this year (right middle finger blister in March, right elbow sprain in September),'' added Murphy.

The Marlins are a team that could be seen as an organization that could be a contender in 2026 for a spot in the National League Playoffs. They have what a lot of people feel is one of the top rotations. They also had some younger players, like Kyle Stowers, break out under first-year manager Clayton McCullough.

They might end up trading a pitcher, but they could also run it back with their current rotation and come back around to a potential trade at the deadline. Teams that have concerns that Murphy does might want to see how things go in 2026 for Cabrera before making a big deal with Miami.

