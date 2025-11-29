Which Marlins Starting Pitcher is More Likely Trade Candidate This Offseason?

The Miami Marlins have some fascinating decisions to make in the coming weeks, especially with the winter meetings on the horizon. With an excess of starting pitchers on the roster and in the minor leagues, they are going to have choices to deal with, especially when it comes to potentially making a trade to add some bats.

Over the years, the Marlins have not exactly been a high-spending organization, so if they can deal from a position of strength and get some bats via trade, they may be better suited to do that and then add supplemental pieces using free agency.

So with that in mind, two names in particular have come up in trade talks, those being Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera, the two pitchers with a lower number of controllable years left on their contracts.

With a huge influx of young talent both on the roster and coming up soon, it may be time to deal away any players they do not plan to extend, and a recent report has indicated which of the two is more likely to be sent elsewhere this winter.

Which Marlins Pitcher is Considered to Be the Most Likely to Be Traded?

According to an article produced by Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout of Fish On First, of the two names mentioned, Cabrera is more likely to be dealt this offseason comparatively, stating the following:

"Between Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Cabrera appears the more likely trade candidate this offseason—but Miami will only consider a deal that nets an overwhelming return. The organization expects Alcantara to be on the mound for Opening Day 2026."

This is an intriguing discussion to have, and hearing that Cabrera is more likely is quite interesting, as many of the media reports to this point have been that Alcántara was seemingly the trade candidate of the bunch. Ultimately, it makes sense given the additional context, though, specifically the overwhelming return part.

Cabrera had a more impressive 2025 season comparatively, and Alcántara all-around did not look as impressive as years past, which may have driven his trade value down a bit. Having him on the roster to start 2026, and then maybe trading him at the deadline, or even just keeping him long-term as a franchise cornerstone, may be more valuable for the front office. It will be interesting to see if one is sent off this winter, and if so, what the team gets in return for either of the starters.

