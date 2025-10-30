Why Marlins Should Pursue Durable Closer in Free Agency This Offseason
On paper, the Miami Marlins look like they’re selling out to what they have on the roster in 2026.
The Marlins have one veteran player on the roster in pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who is under contract through 2027 on a team option. The rest of the roster is either eligible for arbitration or in pre-arbitration. That means Miami has plenty of cost control looking ahead the next few seasons. It also means the Marlins could spend some money. Even just a little might help them improve from winning 79 games in 2025.
Just about every team needs a closer. The Marlins have options. In fact, they have one with great potential in Calvin Faucher. The 29-year-old saved 15 games. But closers can also be frustrating. One year can be great, the next year can be rough. Reliability is hard to come by.
The Athletic (subscription required) recently ranked the Top 50 free agents this winter and linked them to teams that could be interested. The Marlins were only linked to one free agent, but it’s one satisfies that potential need at closer — Kyle Finnegan
The Case for Kyle Finnegan and the Marlins
Finnegan had a strange 2025. The Washington Nationals decided to non-tender him before arbitration but ended up re-signing him for less money. This came after Finnegan was named an All-Star in 2024 while saving 38 games. It made little sense.
In his final season before free agency, he went to work again. He saved 20 games for the Nationals before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers to help with their push to the playoffs. Finnegan filled in as a high-leverage set-up man and spot closer. He went 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four saves in 16 games.
By season’s end he was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 56 games with 24 saves. That’s what Finnegan has been the past three seasons since he emerged as the Nats’ full-time closer.
He saved 28 games for the Nats in 2023, 38 in 2024 and 24 for the Nats and Tigers in 2025. His ERA has held steady in the 3.50 area. He averages nearly nine strikeouts per nine innings and has a 2.54 SO/BB rate.
He’s 34 years old going into next season, so he’s not going to get a long-term deal. That fits into the Marlins’ future, as they’re not seeking long-term deals with players in Finnegan’s age range. But he can help them immediately and The Athletic projects he would land a one-year, $6.25 million deal.
The money and the duration should be right in Miami’s wheelhouse. The quality of Finnegan’s work and his durability make him worth pursuing for 2026.