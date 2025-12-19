Marlins Self-Imposed Restriction Costing Them Multiple High-Leverage Arms

The Miami Marlins entered the offseason with a clear plan to upgrade their bullpen. Instead, they've watched one high-leverage reliever after another sign elsewhere while their self-imposed contract restrictions keep them on the sidelines.

One-Year Limit Leaves Marlins Empty-Handed

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Marlins identified their targets correctly. They pursued Devin Williams, Steven Matz, Kyle Finnegan, and Ryan Helsley before each signed with another team. The problem wasn't their scouting or their interest level, according to Fish on First writer Isaac Azout on Foul Territory. It was their unwillingness to offer more than one year.

The Marlins are "very much interested" in Pete Fairbanks, according to @IsaacAzout.



"They've even upped their offers to the mid-teens for a one-year deal." pic.twitter.com/643q1RQDIF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 18, 2025

Williams landed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mets. Helsley got two years from Baltimore. Matz signed for two years with Tampa Bay. Finnegan re-signed with Detroit on a two-year contract. Each time, the Marlins made their pitch but backed off when the conversations turned to multi-year commitments.

MLB.com's Christina De Nicola reported earlier this month that industry sources confirmed Miami has only made one-year contract offers to free agents this offseason. That's left them watching their division rivals in Atlanta, New York, and Philadelphia add multiple relievers while they've yet to sign a single major league free agent.

The strategy might preserve future flexibility, but it's done nothing to address a bullpen that ranked 22nd in ERA last season. That weakness likely cost them several wins in a year they finished 79-83 and missed the playoffs by four games.

Fairbanks Represents Final Chance

Pete Fairbanks | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Pete Fairbanks is Miami's last realistic shot at landing proven late-inning help. The Marlins remain "very interested" and have increased their offer to the mid-teens for a one-year deal, Azout reported on Foul Territory. That would top the $11 million the Rays declined when they bought out his option.

Fairbanks posted a 2.83 ERA with 27 saves across 60.1 innings last season. His 97.3 mph average fastball velocity still ranks in the 90th percentile, and his slider has held opponents to a batting average of .200 or lower for four consecutive seasons. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix knows him well from their time together in Tampa Bay.

But Fairbanks is also drawing interest from the Blue Jays, Tigers, White Sox, and Dodgers. If he follows the pattern of other closers and seeks a multi-year deal, Miami faces the same decision that's already cost them four targets. Helsley's two-year, $28 million contract with Baltimore set a market price the Marlins seem unwilling to match.

The fallback options aren't appealing. If Fairbanks signs elsewhere, Azout mentioned Seranthony Domínguez as a potential lower-tier target Miami could pursue in January or February. That's a significant drop from the elite arms they've been chasing.

Miami improved by 17 wins last season and showed real progress under first-year manager Clayton McCullough. But their contract policy is preventing them from taking the next step, leaving a glaring roster hole unfilled while cheaper teams like Tampa Bay land the players they want.

Recommended Articles