Miami Marlins catcher Augustin Ramirez has shown signs of progress during the 2025 regular season. Ramirez can deliver hits at the right time and has the potential to be an all-around great catcher if he stays disciplined and learn from players who came before him.

The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic finished the campaign batting231/.287/.700 with 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 33 doubles in 136 games. Ramirez needs to work on not striking out so much and keep it under 100 strikeouts.

If Ramirez wants to reach his full potential as a full-time catcher, it would be wise for someone to reach out to him to work on his hitting and defense, or for Ramirez himself to reach out to former players who have played the position.

The Former Marlin Catcher that Ramirez Should Reach Out To

How amazing would it be if a young Ramirez could learn from one of the greatest catchers of all time, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez? It’s a no-brainer. He’s the right guy to train with.

Ivan played for 21 MLB seasons, and one of his best seasons came with the Marlins in 2003. Rodriguez played just one season in a Marlins uniform, but he made the best of it.

His postseason heroics in 2003 will never be forgotten. In 17 games, he batted .313 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, 21 hits, and was named NLCS MVP. Rodriguez also made exceptional plays on defense, especially in the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez won the Gold Glove 13 times and 7 Silver Slugger Awards. He’s still connected with the Marlins organization and always spoke highly of the franchise. Rodriguez even participated in the Marlins 20th anniversary of their 2003 championship.

Ramirez can learn from Rodriguez in terms of observing the runners while they are attempting to steal second or third base and putting themselves in the correct position to make an accurate throw. Rodriguez stayed away from throwing wild pitches. We are talking about the same player who once threw out a speedy Rickey Henderson at third base.

In terms of hitting, Rodriguez can also give Ramirez some pointers. Rodriguez never struck out more than 100 times in a single season. The most he struck out was 93, which was in 2005 as a member of the Detroit Tigers. In addition, he had 10 seasons with a batting average of .300 or higher.

Plate discipline is key. Strong defensive skills, leadership, and mental toughness are essential ingredients to be a great catcher in baseball. We hope Ramirez can become the catcher that teams will fear in the future. The Marlins should pair both men together and create some magic.

