Xavier Edwards’ Everyday Presence Fueling Marlins’ Early Success

The Major League Baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint.

This cliché phrase has been uttered millions of times throughout the eons, but it still rings true. As such, it’s not expected that players suit up every single day. Still, there are a select few who are iron men and are able to put on the cleats and button up the uniform day in and day out.

For the Miami Marlins, only one player has the privilege of saying that he has been in the starting lineup every single game: Xavier Edwards.

Edwards, who, heading into the team’s April 25 afternoon contest against the San Francisco Giants, was slashing .347/.429/.480, has started each of the Marlins’ 27 games so far in 2026.

That might not seem like much of an accomplishment, but it truly is something to be celebrated, especially in a day and age when it just isn’t as common as it once was.

Consistency Breeds Opportunity for Edwards and the Marlins

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards. Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Edwards starting every single one of the Marlins’ games thus far is not an accident. It’s manager Clayton McCullough’s job to put the best lineup out there that he possibly can each contest, and Edwards has proven himself to be the best option available at second base.

The offensive statistics back this assertion up. Yes, his slash line is superb, but that’s just one part of the story. He leads the league in hits with 34, and he’s walked (14) more times than he’s struck out (13).

No matter who is on the mound, whether it be the best and brightest pitcher around or just a minor league call-up making his big-league debut, Edwards can be counted on to deliver a quality at-bat, which is more than one can say for a good chunk of the other options the Marlins have at second base. Therefore, starting Edwards is a no-brainer, at least as McCullough is concerned.

With Marsee sitting today, X is the only player to start each of the first 27 Marlins games https://t.co/gh6OkgcrkA — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 25, 2026

Much like other standout stars in the Marlins lineup like Liam Hicks, Owen Caissie and Otto Lopez, the key to a successful season lies in the hands of Edwards.

If he can produce at the level he is right now, then there’s plenty of reason to believe that a run to the postseason is possible for this young Marlins roster. If not, then this year will be yet another disappointing campaign that will immediately be tossed in the trash.

In many ways, Edwards is the epitome of what this Marlins rebuild has been about — finding players who fly under the radar but are still able to produce at a high level when counted upon. And if the early returns are any indication, the Marlins may have found more than just a steady contributor in Edwards.

They might have found the kind of everyday presence that good teams are built around — the type of player who shows up, produces, and, more importantly, sets the tone for everyone else in the clubhouse.