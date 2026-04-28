Christopher Morel Can Give Marlins Something They Really Need in Lineup

The Miami Marlins have gotten off to a nice start to the season. Even though they are below .500 as they headed to Los Angeles, they sat in second place in the NL East going into the series with the Dodgers.

Despite being projected to finish towards the middle, or bottom, of the division, they have been able to stay afloat while other teams drown.

Miami is in the middle of a bit of a youth movement. From Max Meyer and Eury Pérez in the rotation to Owen Caissie, Jakob Marsee and Kyle Stowers in the outfield, it's become a bit of a new era for the Marlins.

While the youth movement has brought improvement for the team, a veteran presence is always welcome. On Monday, the Marlins announced that they reinstated Christopher Morel from the IL and optioned outfielder Heriberto Hernández back to Triple-A. Morel joined the Marlins in LA but wasn't in Monday's lineup, so Marlins fans will have to wait to see his impact at least one more game.

Morel Brings Something Different to the Lineup

Current Miami Marlins player Christopher Morel swings the bat wearing his old teams' uniform. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Marlins signed Morel in December to a one-year deal, but before he could appear in a regular season game, the veteran injured his oblique. The 27-year-old played in four rehab games in Triple-A, going 3-for-14.

Morel brings something that the Marlins don't have in abundance and that's a right-handed power bat. Catcher Agustín Ramírez fits that mold, but that has been about it. He can also play multiple positions and has played every one except for first base, catcher and center field in his career.

The positional versatility will give the Marlins some room to play with the lineup, especially at third and giving guys in the outfield a day off. When he's in there as an outfielder, it breaks up the lineup a little more with a right-handed bat.

While most of his career has been spent at third and in the outfield, he played 13 of his 16 Spring Training games at first base. He will likely play the majority of his games there, while being able to fill in elsewhere when needed.

The idea of Morel's versatility is a nice one, now it's just a matter of whether or not he can contribute more at the plate. In 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays, he hit .219 with 11 homers, -0.3 bWAR and a 35.7 percent strikeout rate.

The strikeout rate is high, but it's been consistently high for his entire career. Now it's more of a matter of reaching the power heights that he once had. He had back-to-back 20 homer seasons in 2023 and 2024 and even an OPS+ of 122 in 2023.

He struggled while in Tampa Bay and a change of scenery may do him some favors. If Morel can move closer to a league average hitter, with his power, he may become a utility chip the Marlins can use in their favor.