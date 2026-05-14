Robby Snelling Suffers UCL Sprain, Marlins to Evaluate Timeline

The Miami Marlins knew they would be bringing back reliever Pete Fairbanks from the injured list. But they likely didn't expect who they would have to put on the IL in this place.

The Marlins activated Fairbanks from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and placed No. 2 prospect Robby Snelling on the injured list with a sprained UCL.

The Marlins announced the move in advance of their game on Wednesday, and it sent Marlins fans for a loop. After all, there had been little indication the left-hander had had any sort of injury issue after his debut last week.

Now, The Marlins must be patient. A sprained UCL can be a sign that a pitcher needs Tommy John surgery or an associated internal brace procedure. There are no reported indications that he is heading to a surgical specialist for an evaluation. But manager Clayton McCullough said to reporters, including MLB.com, that there would be “some further evaluations.”

Robby Snelling’s Future

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins don't have many players on their injured list, but they do have two young pitchers on the 60-day IL that have both undergone some level of UCL reconstruction. Right-hander Adam Mazur underwent a UCL reconstruction that came with an internal brace, or a hybrid procedure. He’s expected to miss 13-14 months.

The same goes for right-hander Ronny Henriquez. He had a right elbow UCL reconstruction with an associated internal brace in February. Like Mazur, he won’t pitch until 2027.

Miami opted to start the clock on Snelling’s career last week after it designated veteran Chris Paddack for assignment. He had struggled since opening day, and the Marlins released him over the weekend.

Snelling made his debut last week against the Washington Nationals. He took the loss, but pitched five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He walked four and struck out two. Up until the injured list moved, he was expected to make his next start on Thursday.

MLB.com reported that the expectation is that the Marlins will call up Braxton Garrett to take the start. Once a highly regarded prospect in his own right, Garrett has not pitched in the majors since 2024 and has worked back from his own Tommy John surgery in 2016 and a revision procedure in 2025.

After the Marlins wrap up their series with Minnesota on Thursday, they'll get on a plane and head to Tampa Bay for a three-game series against the Rays that ends on Sunday. Following that, Miami has a seven-game homestand against Atlanta and the New York Mets that leads into Memorial Day.