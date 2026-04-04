Early Returns on Marlins Prospect Robby Snelling Show Need for Improvement

Someday, Robby Snelling will be a Miami Marlins starting pitcher. For now, there are things tow work out in Jacksonville.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who happens to be one of Miami’s top prospects per MLB Pipeline, absorbed his first loss of the season on Friday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

For the second straight game, Snelling (0-1) threw just four innings. But he tossed an inefficient 84 pitches, gave up a home run to Cavan Biggio and allowed three runs on four hits. He also walked two and struck out seven as his ERA came down to 4.50.

Robby Snelling’s Slow Start

Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

His first start was last week, and he came out of that in much better shape. He gave up just one hit, one run and threw fewer than 70 pitches. He only struck out three and walked two. Even with the inflated hit total on Friday, batters are only hitting .172 against him.

But it speaks to part of the reason why he didn’t make the Marlins’ starting rotation to begin the season. Miami needs more length from its starters. Recently, Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game shutout. The Marlins are not expecting that kind of game every time out. But a standard six innings is what Miami and could and Snelling doesn’t look ready for that.

Miami gave Snelling some run in spring training, where he went 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in four games, two of which were starts. He allowed 12 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in 8.1 innings as he struck out 13 and walked four. Batters hit .333 against him. It’s the difference between facing MLB-ready hitters and Triple-A hitters.

The Marlins have the benefit of being patient with both Snelling and their No. 1 pitching prospect, Thomas White, who is on a rehab assignment with Class-A Jupiter. Snelling’s body of work since he joined pro baseball in 2023 out of high school is intriguing. He has a career record of 24-21 with a 3.20 ERA in 73 games, all starts. He’s struck out 409 and walked 122 in 363 innings. That strikeout rate will play well in the Majors — once he gets there.

The Marlins haven’t need pitching from the minor leagues just yet, which says something about the early health of the starting rotation. Miami’s only move for April so far was a low-level trade in which it sent right-handed pitcher, Garrett Acton to the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Logan Whitaker. Miami had to move Acton after they designated him for assignment or risk losing him to waivers.