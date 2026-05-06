Snelling Gets His Shot and the Marlins' Future Arrives Friday

The Miami Marlins have had a busy week. Prospect after prospect has been getting the much-anticipated phone call. This week is evidence of the work and progress the team has invested years into making.

On Friday, 22-year-old Robby Snelling will walk to the mound for his Major League debut against the Washington Nationals.

He makes one of five farmhands that have gotten the call-up this week. Relievers Josh Ekness and William Kempner, catcher Joe Mack and left-hander Dax Fulton have all been elevated to MLB.

The time for the pipeline to shine is right now.

The Journey to Friday

Robby Snelling | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Snelling didn’t have a straight path to the Majors. The man from Reno, Nevada was the 39th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was a first-round pick straight out of high school at the time.

He signed a $3 million contract and has been in development ever since. After being drafted by the San Diego Padres, Snelling was acquired in July 2024 by the Marlins in a trade that sent relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing away.

At the time of the deal, it didn’t look like Miami had made a very strategic move. Snelling was struggling. He had a 6.01 ERA at the Double-A level. Luckily, Snelling was part of a four-player package at the time, and the Marlins were looking to rebuild their farm system.

Fast-forward to today and that trade turned out to be one of the best acquisitions in recent history for the Marlins.

Snelling had work to do and he did it. His transformation has been impressive. In 2025 he led all Marlins minor league pitchers in both innings pitched at 136 and strikeouts where he recorded 166.

He was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year and also won a minor league Gold Glove in the 2025 season.

The Numbers Forced Miami’s Hand

In 2026, Snelling has yet to take his foot off the gas. Through six starts at Triple-A Jacksonville, the left-hander is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and a .116 batting average against. He has struck out an impressive 44 batters in just 29 innings.

The opening for him happened when the Chris Paddack experiment ended on Tuesday. Manager Clayton McCullough chose Snelling to come up and hopefully fill that void.

The Comfort Factor On Friday

Joe Mack | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There is no doubt Snelling will feel some nerves as he walks out to the mound for his first MLB debut, but when he turns around there will be a familiar face to greet him.

Joe Mack, who caught Snelling at Triple-A Jacksonville, will be staring at him from behind the plate. Mack made his debut just two days ago against the Philadelphia Phillies after the team decided to replace the struggling Augustin Ramirez.

While both of these players are going to need to find their footing in the Majors, the fact that they already have a relationship and Mack should understand how to sequence Snelling’s pitches is a big deal.

The Rewards of Rebuilding Paying Off

It has been a big week for Miami. They have spent years in rebuilding mode and have often watched their best players get traded away. That’s just part of the game.

But now, the prospect of getting to watch a homegrown rotation anchored by some premium young arms is exactly what this organization has been working toward.

Friday night is where it all begins.