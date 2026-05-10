What Marlins Might Do if Owen Caissie Is Forced to Injured List

If there was a team in baseball that came out surprisingly hot straight out of the gate this season, it was the Miami Marlins. The Marlins were on a blistering pace led by their red-headed rookie, Owen Caissie.

When Caissie was swinging a bat well, this team looked like a playoff team. Now, his struggles directly coincide with their record, which now has them looking up at the .500 mark.

Things might have taken a turn for the worse for both Caissie and the Marlins, as he was scratched from the starting lineup in the ballclub's latest game against the Washington Nationals with discomfort in his left tricep, per MLB.com.

Per #Marlins: Owen Caissie has been scratched from today’s starting lineup with left triceps discomfort https://t.co/gaFGDOTQkl — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) May 10, 2026

Caissie had easily put himself in very early Rookie of the Year conversations, but has had quite the drop-off, striking out almost half the time in the last month, which doesn't pair well with a .138 batting average.

Maybe a forced reset would be the best thing for the rookie.

Since this news broke right as the game was about to kick off, there isn't any information as to what Caissie is dealing with quite yet. Still, it is always in the best interests of the organization to have a backup plan (or two) in case a starter has to take a stint on the dreaded injured list.

Who the Marlins Will Look to if He Goes to the Injured List

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Kemp Alderman (13) runs into the dugout after his home run during the third inning of Game 2 of an MiLB International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-4 and force a Game 3 Thursday evening for the title championship. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami is not an organization that is going to pay anybody a massive contract, meaning they rely on building prospects and letting young players thrive. One outfielder might be ready for his chance to join the team if Caissie gets placed on IL is Kemp Alderman.

Alderman has plenty of experience in Triple-A as he has suited up in the highest level of the minors both last season and this year. In 2026 Alderman is hitting .288 while slugging .456 as he has five homers and 15 RBI in 30+ games.

The Marlins have a handful of other outfielders in the pipeline, but none ready for the call-up as guys like Cam Cannarella who have yet to take a swing in Triple-A.

Fifth home run for Kemp Alderman. Opposite field. 106.8 mph exit velo, 420 feet.



He is absolutely raking right now. 🔥 #Marlins pic.twitter.com/ADpY0T3rfg — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 3, 2026

Like most teams in the majors, the Marlins are flirting with the .500 line, but something has to give. They need a big stretch to roll some momentum in the ballclub's favor.

That means Caissie either needs to get healthy or he needs to jump out of this rut. This is his first major league test, mentally, and he has to take it in stride.