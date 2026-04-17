Brutal Stretch for Marlins Directly Connected With One Players Plate Performance

If anyone said they predicted that the Miami Marlins would have started as strongly as the team did in '26, it would be pretty easy to call them a liar. The team sat at the top of the NL East a few series into the new year, led by the best all-around offense in baseball.

Yes, it was incredibly early in the season, but seeing a team like the Marlins, who are always predicted to be mediocre, perform on both sides of the ball was surprising. However, Miami has won one of its last six and has only four wins this month.

What has changed the most for the Marlins? The red-headed rookie Owen Caissie, who went from swinging like an All-Star to now flirting with a kick back to Triple-A.

Owen Caissie continues to rake 😤



The @Marlins' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 39) is 3-for-4 today with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs.



He now has 12 RBIs this season and is batting .324 with a 1.003 OPS. pic.twitter.com/M7LB5o8oxI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2026

In the last two weeks, it's nearly painful to look at the young man's stat line as he is hitting a .161, but the real issue isn't even that percentage, but the strikeouts: 18 in 11 games as he's been retired in over 58% of his at-bats.

At 11 games into the season, Caissie was hitting over .300, posting a slash line of .306/.381/.583, to complement 4 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 12 RBI, and 4 Drawn Walks. One of his homers was a three-run walk-off to secure a sweep.

This kid can play and Miami needs him for their record to crawl back over .500. The good news is Caissie is capable. The bad news is he is still a rookie, and how long this rut goes on could be really damaging for the Marlins.

Two Top Hitters Still Commanding Attention

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) hits a double against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Watching a pair of the team's infielders step up to the plate this season has been intriguing since the very beginning as both second baseman Xavier Edwards and shortstop Otto Lopez are at the top of the NL right now.

The two both sit inside the top-10 amongst all NL players in total hits, with Edwards leading the charge with the third-most, 24. He is batting .338, which trails only the Dodgers' centerfielder amongst starters.

The Marlins are back in Florida after spending most of the month on the road, so coming back to where they are all comfortable could be key to Caissie finding his confidence again.

Unfortunately, it will have to be against the Brewers and Cardinals before traveling across the country to take on the reigning world champs. At this point, the hot start looks like a fluke, but Miami has a chance to prove everyone wrong.