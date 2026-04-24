Mets Survive Bizarre Moment Where Two Pitchers Tried to Take Mound for 9th Inning

The Mets seem to have snapped out of their daydream. After losing 12 consecutive contests to plummet to the bottom of baseball, Carlos Mendoza's team has collected to straight wins over the Twins. We told you Minnesota trying to get those jokes off on social media might not have been the wisest decision.

On Thursday night New York jumped out to an 7-2 lead and held on for dear life in an eventual 10-8 victory.

With things getting a bit hairy late, closer Devin Williams trotted in from the bullpen for a save opportunity. The only problem with that is that Mendoza was not ready for his reliever to take the ball from Huascar Brazoban, who had also made his way to the real mound to warm up.

This prevented Williams from being allowed to enter the game. Ultimately it didn't matter as he was then able to come in and record the final two outs of the game.

Not sure I’ve ever seen this before.



Citi Field played Devin Williams’ entrance song. He started jogging in from the bullpen for a save situation.



But Huascar Brazoban also came out of the dugout and took the mound.



Williams had to walk all the way back to the bullpen… pic.twitter.com/eb89dsXY4i — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 24, 2026

"Mistranslation there," Mendoza said after the win. "The messaging there was if it's tied, you're going to go back out. We take the lead, Devin's in the game. The thing that got stuck to him was 'I'm going back out.'"

At this point the Mets could use any bit of fun they can find. Having two guys trying to pitch at the MLB level is not something one sees very often. And seeing the potentially embarrassing situation resolve itself without any pain is cause for a sigh of relief or a laugh.

Though the team still faces a long road back to postseason contention, at least a little bit of the pressure has been taken off their shoulders. Much of the national focus has shifted to the Phillies, now losers of nine straight.

Bo Bichette, who needs all the big hits he can get, came through on Thursday with a three-run double that broke a 7-7 tie with two outs in the bottom of the eighth innings. Bichette had entered the game with a .545 OPS.

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