It Took Less Than Three Games for Mets Fans to Boo Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette's Mets career has not gotten off to the start that he, or the Mets' fan base, had been hoping for.

New York’s big offseason acquisition has struggled through his first three games in a Mets uniform. The 28-year-old went 0-for-5 and struck out three times in Sunday’s loss to the Pirates. Through three games, he has just one hit and one RBI in 14 at-bats.

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After his third strikeout of the afternoon against Pittsburgh, in which Bichette was bested by a 100 mph fastball from Pirates reliever Mason Montgomery, fans at Citi Field loudly booed him as he walked back to the dugout.

Bo Bichette gets loudly booed after he struck out to end the seventh pic.twitter.com/l2937k60Eo — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 29, 2026

Bichette has struck out multiple times in every game of his Mets career thus far, and is now up to eight strikeouts in his first three games. And rather than uplift his spirits and offer some encouragement, fans at Citi Field made it abundantly clear that they weren’t satisfied with his performance at the plate on Sunday.

Bichette didn’t disagree with their assessment, however.

“If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too,” Bichette said, when asked about the boos.

Bo Bichette was asked if the boos at Citi Field caught him off-guard at all:



"If anything, I thought it took too long. I get it. I thought my at-bats were terrible, too." pic.twitter.com/zmZRZtMreR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 29, 2026

Bichette didn’t seem too concerned about the situation, acknowledging that he, much like the fans, didn't like how he performed at the plate on Sunday. Given his track record as an elite batter, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to hit himself out of this miniature slump.

The Mets suit up again on Monday for the team’s first road series of the season, a three-game set against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Bo Bichette contract

New York signed Bichette this offseason to a three-year, $126 million contract. The deal includes a player option after the 2026 and ‘27 seasons. He’s making an average of $42 million per season over the course of the contract, though he’s only earning a $2 million base salary in 2026, having received a $40 million signing bonus. If he opts out of the deal, he’d receive a $5 million buyout payment, which would be paid in installments from 2036 to 2040, per NBC New York.

In terms of its average annual value, Bichette’s contract was the second-highest deal awarded during MLB free agency. Only Kyle Tucker, who signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers despite receiving plenty of interest from the Mets, earned more.

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