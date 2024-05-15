Mets reportedly promote Mark Vientos, plan to also keep Brett Baty
Mark Vientos supporters, rejoice! Vientos will have one, possibly, final opportunity at becoming a mainstay with the New York Mets organization.
The Mets reportedly plan to recall Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse and he will share time with Brett Baty at third base, according to Andy Martino of SNY and multiple reports. Vientos is expected to be with the team in Philadelphia on Wednesday as they prepare to begin a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park (which is more like a four-game set following a 4-0 loss to the Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday afternoon).
This will be the second time Vientos has earned playing time at the Major League level this season. New York promoted Vientos in late April for three games after placing Starling Marte on the bereavement list. Vientos went 3-for-7 at the plate, including a walk-off 11th-inning two-run home run in a 4-2 Mets win against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 28.
The 24-year old Vientos, who turns 25 in December, was batting .285/.376/.500 – recording 33 total hits – with five doubles, six home runs, 30 RBI and 16 walks; the only blemish in 2024 with Vientos, however, has been his strikeout rate, recording 38 overall. In 498 career minor league games, Vientos owns a line of .277/.349/.499, with 98 home runs, 355 RBI and 196 walks.
The corresponding roster move is expected to be the Mets designating utility infielder Joey Wendle for assignment and not demoting Baty, according to multiple reports, including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Wendle, who didn’t give manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets much, had signed a one-year contract with New York in November 2023.
Baty, up until this point, has earned playing time at the position, primarily because he is a better option as a defender for the Mets. Baty is batting .236/.299/.325 this season, but has struggled mightily as of late, recording just one hit in his last 19 plate appearances over a six-game span entering Wednesday, May 15. He owns a .216 average (111 hits) in 157 career games with the Mets.
The Mets entered Thursday with a 19-21 record, fourth place in the National League East, and nine games behind the Philadelphia Phillies (29-13), who own the best record in the Majors. A major contributing factor is a .235 team batting average, 10th in the NL and 17th overall.