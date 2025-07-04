2 'under the radar' relievers make sense for Mets, per insider
The New York Mets had two pitchers placed on the IL on July 3: right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez, who suffered an elbow sprain and seems likely to receive Tommy John surgery and therefore miss the rest of this season, and Paul Blackburn, who is dealing with right shoulder impingement.
These are just the two most recent injuries the Mets' pitching staff has dealt with over the past two or so months. And while there's no question that the starting rotation is depleted, the bullpen isn't in that much better of a place.
New York's front office was likely to add pitching via trade before these injuries to Núñez and Blackburn occurred. Now, they essentially have no choice if they want to continue to compete in the tough NL East.
Several elite relievers are expected to be available via trade before the July 31 deadline. And in a July 4 article, The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton listed two "under the radar" relievers who they think would make a lot of sense for the Mets to pursue.
The first of these is Colorado Rockies hurler Tyler Kinley, who has posted a brutal 6.57 ERA in 39 appearances (37 innings) to this point in the season. While Kinley has not been good this year, his pitching in hitter-friendly Coors Field must be considered, and his career 5.17 ERA suggests he's better than his 2025 stats.
The second player is Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender, who has an extremely solid 2.19 ERA in 37 innings pitched this year. Bender has emerged as an elite bullpen arm for Miami, and so long as they remain sellers at the deadline, he could be a great option for New York.
Whether it's getting Kinley, Bender, or another arm, Mets fans can expect their bullpen to have at least one fresh face this time next month.