MLB Insider predicts Mets will trade key veteran in the offseason

The New York Mets have already made some big moves before the Winter Meetings, trading Brandon Nimmo to Texas for Marcus Semien and adding reliever Devin Williams to their bullpen. The Nimmo deal created an opportunity for the Mets to further shake up their core by trading away second baseman Jeff McNeil, who was displaced after the acquisition of Semien.

Mets acquire INF Marcus Semien from the Rangers for OF Brandon Nimmo, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/WJuwWaiptc — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2025

While there is a chance the Mets could keep McNeil around as a utility player, ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that there is a much stronger chance that David Stearns ships him out in a trade. Passan notes that McNeil is not a great defensive outfielder, which could expedite the odds of a trade for a team prioritizing improved defense this winter.

Free at ESPN: @kileymcd and I ranked the top 25 trade candidates this winter with their best potential fits and the likelihood they move. With the market percolating and the Winter Meetings starting Sunday, there will be deals. Get your foreknowledge here: https://t.co/mh8aX7nVLI — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

McNeil, who will turn 34 in April, is owed $15.75 million in the final year of a contract extension signed by former GM Billy Eppler prior to the 2023 season. The deal also contains a $2 million buyout of a 2027 club option, which could lead the Mets to add some money in a potential trade to make McNeil's contract more palatable to other teams.

The Mets are listed as potential fits for 13 of the 24 players.



Jeff McNeil is the only Met included and has the highest trade probability at 80%. https://t.co/rk5dxQNfpT — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) December 2, 2025

What could the Mets look to get in a Jeff McNeil trade?

Passan listed three teams as potential fits for McNeil in a deal: the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants. All three teams could use help on the infield, which is a better fit for McNeil's defensive skills at this point of his career, but Pittsburgh in particular jumps out as a fit as they look to build a more competent offense to try and win with Paul Skenes.

The Pirates have a surplus of starting pitching with Skenes, the returning Jared Jones, prospect Bubba Chandler and veteran Mitch Keller as their top four rotation options. Keller is the only one signed long term, having three years and $54 million left on an extension that kicked in prior to the 2024 season, but with a luxury tax hit of just over $15 million.

If Stearns wants to avoid paying the market rate for top free agents, he could add more certainty in his rotation with Keller, who is a dependable middle of the rotation arm with potential upside to be better through work with the team's pitching lab. Keller and McNeil's salaries are virtually identical in 2026, although the Pirates could benefit from clearing the remaining two years of his contract off the books to pursue more offensive upgrades in the long haul.

It is unlikely a one-for-one deal of McNeil for Keller would satisfy the Pirates, so the Mets could add another piece or two to the deal. Moving a young infielder like Luisangel Acuña or Ronny Mauricio could make sense since there would be more paths to playing time in Pittsburgh for them. A mid-tier pitching prospect like Jonathan Santucci or Will Watson could also make sense for Pittsburgh to add more depth to their pitching pipeline.

Another angle to consider here is if the Mets subtracted a pitcher from their current rotation, such as David Peterson, in a Keller trade. There has been reporting that the Mets would need to subtract from their current starting staff to make more than one rotation move, so swapping Peterson with McNeil for Keller could allow the Mets to make a bigger play for a tradable starter (like Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta) with Kodai Senga and other pieces.

