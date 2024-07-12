2024 MLB Mock Draft Has Mets Selecting Intriguing ACC Infielder
Bleacher Report released a 2024 MLB Mock Draft for the first-round on Friday morning.
With the No. 19 overall pick, the New York Mets are projected to take Wake Forest shortstop/outfielder Seaver King.
Yes, you read that right.
Although the 21-year-old Athens, Georgia product told MLB.com that he wasn’t named after legendary starter Tom Seaver, the name's resemblance would still make him an instant favorite among Mets fans.
And his on-field accomplishments are sure to increase excitement as well.
King joined Wake Forest in 2024 after beginning his college career at the DII school Wingate University. In 60 games played with the Demon Deacons, Seaver hit .308 with a .954 OPS, 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.
He earned third-team All-ACC honors and was a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist after the season ended, which is given annually to the National College Baseball Player of the Year.
While Bleacher Report notes that King is both a shortstop and an outfielder, the majority of his college career was spent playing across the infield.
MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince asserted that a fair big-league comparison for King is Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts.
“King (6-foot, 195 pounds) and Betts (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) are built similarly, offer incredible athleticism and important positional versatility and a beautiful blend of power and speed," Castrovince wrote. "They are both blessed with the bat speed to generate far more thump than their frames would suggest.”
When asked about his hitting style, King (whose 47-game hitting streak during his sophomore season at Wingate was seven shy of a DII record held by Kevin Pillar) said, “I’m what you call a swinger, so I like to swing a lot.
“But I’m also comfortable with two strikes to where I’m not gonna strike out,” King added. “I got more used to college baseball and approach, and I think that’s why the power numbers ticked up and why the strikeout numbers stayed down. That’s just always been my identity of not striking out and improving the damage I can do when I am ahead in the count.”
Perhaps Mets fans will be celebrating another Seaver once the 2024 MLB draft begins on July 14.