Ex-Mets manager gets honest about team’s roster shakeup

This former New York Mets manager knew things needed to change after a disastrous 2025 season.

During Friday's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, former Mets manager Terry Collins believed a roster shakeup was needed for the Amazins' despite parting ways with three cornerstone pieces this offseason.

"This core has not won," Collins said. "Maybe it's time to go with the different core...there's a time where I don't know if Carlos [Mendoza] was involved, but you need to say, 'Look, we need to make some changes here."'

"I think David Stearns, I've spent some time with him; he's a sharp guy and he's got a plan, make no mistake about it. But if it's all those kids they're gonna run out there, good luck," Collins added.

It's certainly been a tumultuous offseason thus far for the Mets. It started with the ballclub trading their longest tenured player, Brandon Nimmo, to the Texas Rangers on November 23 for infielder Marcus Semien. New York then saw its All-Star Closer Edwin Díaz sign a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9, followed by their homegrown first baseman and all-time home run leader Pete Alonso signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles less than 24 hours later.

The Mets will now have a very different-looking team in 2026 after entering last year with championship aspirations. As part of the team's overhaul, they signed reliever Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract to be their closer and recently added veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, who is reportedly set to play first base and DH. Regardless of how well those two have performed in the past, it will be tough to replace the gaping holes left by both Alonso and Díaz.

While seeing Nimmo, Díaz and Alonso all depart in less than a month is a very tough pill for Mets fans to swallow, Collins seems to understand why Stearns is shaking up the roster. The Mets have made the postseason only twice (2022, 2024), with those three on the roster, and their only deep run in October came during that magical 2024 season which saw the Amazins' reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

A change may have been inevitable for this Mets roster, especially after their three-and-a-half-month collapse last year. Despite this roster shakeup, there is still plenty of offseason left for Stearns and the Mets front office to build back a contender.

