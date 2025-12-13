Edwin Diaz's reason for joining Dodgers felt like parting shot at Mets

It will likely take New York Mets fans a long time to get over Edwin Diaz joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency this offseason. Not only was Diaz one of the most successful relief pitchers in the Mets' franchise history, but his passion and fire on the mound made him beloved among fans.

It doesn't seem like the fan base is holding Diaz's free agency decision against him at this point. After all, players have to make the choice that's best for them and their family, and the Dodgers offered Diaz more money (albeit just $3 million) than the Mets did.

Although there's no doubt that Diaz joining the two-time defending World Series champions, who defeated the Mets in the 2024 NLCS, does hurt more than if he had signed with just about any other club.

Edwin Diaz's Stance on Signing with the Dodgers Raises Eyebrows

Diaz had his introductory press conference with the Dodgers on December 12 (at the same time that Pete Alonso had his introductory presser with the Baltimore Orioles). At one point, Diaz was asked how hard it was to leave the Mets and sign with Los Angeles.

"You know, it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy. I spent seven years in New York. They treat me really good, they treat me great. And I chose the Dodgers because they're a winning organization. I'm looking to win. And I think they have everything to win. So picking the Dodgers was pretty easy," Diaz said, per an X post from SNY.

This post has since blown up, having amassed over 350,000 views in about three and a half hours. Many Mets fans are commenting on the post, conveying that Diaz's saying that he intended to join a "winning organization" might be construed as a dig at the Mets.

While these fans have a point, it's hard to imagine that Diaz was trying to throw shade at the Mets with this comment. And his parting message that he sent to New York and the Mets' fan base over Instagram on December 12 shows how grateful he is to the franchise.

"New York, New York. The city that never sleeps and that’s forever shaped me. Thank you for 7 incredible years in your city! Thank you Mets fans for the love and support you showed me over those 7 memorable years. It has been the biggest honor to wear the Mets uniform and sound the trumpets in Queens, NY. 🎺💙🧡," Diaz's Instagram post wrote.

"I’m grateful to the ownership, coaches, staff, teammates, and fans that my family and I met along the way. You’ll always be such a special part of our journey."

That doesn't sound like a guy who is trying to jab at his former franchise before heading West. But that isn't going to make Mets fans miss him any less.

