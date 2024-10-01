2024 MLB Wild Card Schedule: When Do Mets Play?
There's no rest for the wicked and certainly not the New York Mets, either.
Less than 24 hours removed from securing their ticket in thrilling fashion, the Mets are moving onto the MLB postseason's Wild Card round in the sixth seed. They're now situated to take on the the third-ranked Milwaukee Brewers, who took home the National League's Central division title. The Mets went an abysmal 1-5 against the Brewers in the regular season.
It's the first-ever postseason get-together between the Mets and Brewers and the winner will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
Keep track of the early playoff proceedings below ...
(All Times ET)
(All Games Played at Home of Higher Seed)
(*-If Necessary)
(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) METS
- Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Winner Plays (2) Philadelphia
(4) San Diego vs. (5) Atlanta
- Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
- *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m., ESPN
Winner Plays (1) LA Dodgers
(3) Houston vs. (6) Detroit
- Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 2:30 p.m., ABC
- *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Winner Plays (2) Cleveland
(4) Baltimore vs. (5) Kansas City
- Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 4 p.m., ESPN
Winner Plays (1) NY Yankees