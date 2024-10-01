Inside The Mets

2024 MLB Wild Card Schedule: When Do Mets Play?

Keep track of MLB's 2024 Wild Card round starring the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.

Sep 29, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA;New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by New York Mets second base Eddy Alvarez (26) while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA;New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by New York Mets second base Eddy Alvarez (26) while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
There's no rest for the wicked and certainly not the New York Mets, either.

Less than 24 hours removed from securing their ticket in thrilling fashion, the Mets are moving onto the MLB postseason's Wild Card round in the sixth seed. They're now situated to take on the the third-ranked Milwaukee Brewers, who took home the National League's Central division title. The Mets went an abysmal 1-5 against the Brewers in the regular season.

It's the first-ever postseason get-together between the Mets and Brewers and the winner will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

Keep track of the early playoff proceedings below ...

(All Times ET)
(All Games Played at Home of Higher Seed)
(*-If Necessary)

Mark Vientos after a home run vs. Milwaukee in September
Sep 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) looks on at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) METS

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Winner Plays (2) Philadelphia

Padres vs Braves in July
Jul 14, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) forces out Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) at second base during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

(4) San Diego vs. (5) Atlanta

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m., ESPN

Winner Plays (1) LA Dodgers

Astros vs Tigers in June
Jun 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a three run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

(3) Houston vs. (6) Detroit

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 2:30 p.m., ABC
  • *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Winner Plays (2) Cleveland

Orioles vs royals in April
Apr 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles third base Jordan Westburg (11) slides into third base during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

(4) Baltimore vs. (5) Kansas City

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3: Thursday, October 3, 4 p.m., ESPN

Winner Plays (1) NY Yankees

