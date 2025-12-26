Mets called 'perfect fit' for top free agent

The New York Mets are expected to make at least one more major splash this offseason.

While David Stearns and the rest of the front office has managed to acquire Marcus Semien, sign Jorge Polanco, and bring former Yankees relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to the team, the fact that New York won't have Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso in their lineup next year (after they traded Nimmo and McNeil and Alonso signed with the Orioles in free agnecy) suggests that the offense needs more firepower.

There's also a strong case to be made that the Mets need a starting pitcher. Stearns might decide to address either deficiency through a trade or via free agency, as there are compelling players still available on the market.

Perhaps the most compelling of all is Cody Bellinger, who is fresh off a successful season with the Yankees, where he hit .272 with a .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBI. While the Yankees don't seem overly concerned about the Mets taking yet another one of their former players, there's no question that Bellinger would make sense for both New York teams.

Jul 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger Called Mets' 'Perfect Fit'

In a December 24 article, Andrew Simon of MLB.com called Bellinger the Mets' "perfect fit" in free agency, writing, "It’s not hard to see Bellinger heading back to the Yankees or even returning to the Dodgers. But his particular set of skills feels like an ideal match for a Mets roster that has shed three cornerstones in Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo. Bellinger would give New York coverage at three positions where they now have some question marks: center field, left field and first base.

"He would also add another strong bat to the lineup while helping the Mets’ goal of fortifying a defense that was decidedly below average in 2025. Taking another key player away from the Yankees probably wouldn’t be a bad bonus, either," Simon continued.

From @JonHeyman,



“The Mets like Cody Bellinger very much. He fits their run-prevention goal.” pic.twitter.com/CaTUVo866k — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) December 12, 2025

There's no question that Bellinger will command a lot of money in free agency and will probably not settle for anything less than a multi-year deal. And given Stearns is not in a great standing with Mets fans right now, given the team's inability to re-sign Alonso and Edwin Diaz, giving Bellinger whatever it would take to pry him away from the Yankees would certainly win Stearns some popularity back among the fan base.

