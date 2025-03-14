A case for the New York Mets to trade Brett Baty
At first glance, right now might not seem like the best time for the New York Mets to trade 25-year-old infielder Brett Baty.
This is for two main reasons. One is that the Mets are already dealing with multiple injuries to infielders, including second baseman Jeff McNeil, who will be missing time due to an oblique injury. Therefore, New York might need all the help they can get in the infield early in the season.
Which leads us to the second reason: Baty is playing great during spring training. He's currently hitting .379 with a 1.110 OPS in 29 at-bats and aside from an error at second base on March 13, he has looked solid at the various infield positions he has played.
However, there's also a clear case to be made that right now is the perfect time to trade Baty. For one, Luisangel Acuña seems like the more likely second baseman come Opening Day and is more naturally suited to the position. Plus Baty's hot spring training might mean his trade value is at an all-time high right now.
Bleacher Report's Joe Reuter also seemed to think as much in a March 13 article, where he asserted that Baty is one of 10 'Change of Scenery MLB Trade Candidates'.
"Brett Baty was hailed as the third baseman of the future throughout his time in the New York Mets farm system, but with Mark Vientos coming off a breakout season at the hot corner and Pete Alonso re-signed in free agency, he now looks like little more than organizational depth," Reuter wrote.
He later added, "He had an .854 OPS with 16 home runs and 45 RBI in 62 games back at Triple-A last year, so there is still some upside to dream on, but it might take a fresh start for him to realize the hype that followed him as the No. 12 pick in the 2019 draft."
There's no indication that Baty is on the trading block, and it seems highly unlikely that he'll be moved right now. But perhaps the Mets should keep the option in the back of their minds.