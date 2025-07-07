Aaron Judge sends strong message about Mets after series win vs Yankees
Despite losing to the New York Yankees by a score of 6-4 on July 6, the New York Mets have got to be feeling pretty good right about now, as they took two games out of three against their cross-town rival, thus concluding this year's Subway Series at three games apiece (the Yankees took two out of three at home earlier this year).
Superstar slugger Aaron Judge played a big part in the Mets not being able to secure a sweep over the Yankees on Sunday, as he smashed a two-run home run in the fifth inning off of Brandon Waddell, which was his 33rd home run of the 2025 season. He also added another RBI in the seventh inning off a sacrifice fly.
Judge spoke with the media after Sunday's loss, and got honest about how he views the Mets.
"The Mets are the Mets, man. They got a great ballclub. It starts with their manager. Mendy, I've seen him for years here, he's going to get the boys fired up, ready to go. It's a great ballclub," Judge said when asked about the Mets, per an X post from SNY.
"They've got a great pitching staff, their whole lineup is deep. Then they added a guy like Juan Soto right in the middle of it, it's always a tough matchup. So they've been one of the toughest teams we've faced all year, and hopefully looking forward to seeming them down the road," he added.
Of course, Carlos Mendoza joined the Mets after serving as the Yankees' bench coach fron 2018-2023, which is how Judge is familar with him.
The only time these two teams could play each other again this season would be in the 2025 World Series — which both fan bases would surely be open to.