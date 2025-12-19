Mets' spree of signing ex-Yankees stars predicted to continue

The New York Mets' hiring of Carlos Mendoza as their manager in November 2023 was interesting for several reasons, one of which was that he had just spent the past several seasons on the New York Yankees' staff as a bench coach.

There's always a lot of intrigue around when a former member of the Yankees' roster or organization switches sides and joins the Mets, given the unique rivalry and dynamic between New York's two MLB teams. And while there have been several past instances of former Yankees players coming to the Mets (or vice versa), Mendoza's joining the Mets seemed to open the floodgates.

Since Mendoza became the Mets' manager two offseasons ago, the team signed Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver. The fact that four former Yankees standouts all signed with the Mets in free agency after spending the previous season in the Bronx is staggering. And this doesn't account for Mets catcher Luis Torrens (who was traded to the Mets from the Yankees in May of 2024), Luis Severino (who went from the Yankees to the Mets in free agency before Mendoza arrived), and Harrison Bader (who has played with both franchises in recent years).

Cody Bellinger Predicted to Sign With Mets

There's a good chance that one more former Yankees star will take his talents to Queens in this current MLB offseason. That person is Cody Bellinger, who USA Today's Gabe Lacques predicted would sign with the Mets in a December 19 article.

"Mets owner Steve Cohen’s cash and David Stearns’ moderating influence should cook up a really nice package for Bellinger, who should have a couple spots to play in Queens now that Brandon Nimmo’s been traded, Alonso left and Mark Vientos may be on the block. If nothing else, the collection of Bellinger and Jorge Polanco would give the club admirable depth both in a roster and lineup sense," Lacques wrote.

The Mets signing Cody Bellinger feels inevitable.



Lefty bat ✔️

Elite OF/1B defense ✔️

Perfect fit in Citi Field ✔️

Boras client + Mets with money to spend ✔️



This is the kind of move that happens fast once talks get real.

Don’t be surprised when Bellinger is a Met very soon.… pic.twitter.com/IU37rheSXS — Eddie Presti (@EddiePresti_) December 17, 2025

There's no question that Bellinger going to the Mets makes a ton of sense for both sides. However, recent reports have suggested that Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is currently trying to secure a $400 million deal for him, which is way more than what Bellinger was expected to make.

It's hard to imagine the Mets giving Bellinger that much. So they might have to wait until Boras brings his Bellinger contract expectations back down to earth before these two sides can actually see if Bellinger will become the next ex-Yankees star to join New York's other team.

