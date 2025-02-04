Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Mets’ Ronny Mauricio
A lot of the focus this offseason has been on the New York Mets' future at first and third base.
With free agent Pete Alonso still unsigned, the Mets are preparing for third baseman Mark Vientos to take over duties at first, which would create another opening at third. As of now, former top prospect Brett Baty is expected to become the new starting third baseman.
However, on Monday’s edition of Baseball Night in New York, Mets analyst and play-by-play broadcaster Keith Raad had a bold opinion on the team’s future at third base. Instead of Baty, Raad named fellow prospect Ronny Mauricio as his choice to man the hot corner for the Mets at some point in 2025.
“I don’t think he’s going to be exactly ready for that opening day roster, but in my opinion, having just watched Ronny in the minor leagues for many years and seeing him at the end of 2023, I think the future for Ronny Mauricio is the Mets third baseman of the future," Raad said.
Mauricio, 23, is a shortstop by nature and is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained at the Dominican Winter League in December 2023. After sitting out for the entire 2024 season, Mauricio is on the mend and looking to make an impact at the big league level this coming season; before his injury, the infielder was slashing .441/.472/.706 with a home run and two stolen bases in eight DWL games. Mauricio has a strong prospect pedigree, and if it weren’t for the injury, he likely would have played a role for the Mets in 2024.
With Francisco Lindor manning shortstop for the Mets for the foreseeable future, the team will likely have to pivot Mauricio’s defensive position to find him a spot on the roster. Fortunately, Raad believes that finding a new position for the 23-year-old would be a very simple solution.
“He’s a shortstop by trade, of course, you have Lindor playing shortstop for the next six or seven years. So where do you put a huge six-foot-three 220 lb switch-hitting beast? Probably third base,” Raad said. “He used to be the Mets’ number one prospect. He used to be ahead of (Francisco) Alvarez, he used to be ahead of (Brett) Baty, then both guys had great minor league seasons and Ronnie was forgotten about a little bit.”
Raad compared Mauricio’s situation to that of Mark Vientos last year. Vientos was overlooked in the Mets’ farm system until he was given an opportunity over Baty to play third base; once Vientos took the starting job, he never looked back, belting 27 home runs and batting .266 through 111 games.
“I think he has the attitude of where Vientos was last year, which was: ‘I feel like the Mets haven’t called me up enough when I was ready a few years ago’. He gets hurt, he’s still knocking on the door, and he’s got that hunger, which is really important for a young player,” Raad said.