Should Francisco Lindor Be Named the Mets' Captain?
It may be time for the New York Mets to bestow a prestigious title to their franchise cornerstone.
Throughout their 63-year history, the Mets have only given four players the title of team captain; Keith Hernandez and Gary Carter shared the duty in the late-1980s, John Franco served as the clubhouse beacon from 2001 to 2004, and of course, David Wright held the title from 2013 to 2018. In the rest of the league, there are currently only three players serving as the captain of their club, those being Salvador Pérez of the Kansas City Royals, Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers, and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. All of these players lead by example and their importance to their team goes far beyond their individual production.
That is why shortstop Francisco Lindor should be named the franchise's fifth captain.
Ever since he arrived in Queens, Lindor has helped create a clubhouse atmosphere that revolves around teamwork, honesty, and accountability. That side of Lindor was best exemplified last season when he arranged a players-only meeting on May 29, with the team languishing at 22-33; from there, the Mets went 67-40 to clinch a playoff spot.
"That allowed me to hold guys accountable, and for them to hold me accountable as well," Lindor said to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "We looked at each other in the eyes and said, 'We've got to go. We've got to get this done. We've got to do whatever it takes to make sure we are moving in the right direction. And we've got to start by looking at each other's process and holding each other accountable'."
Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the meeting is that Lindor allowed his teammates to hold him accountable for his own play. Up to that point, the shortstop's struggles mirrored that of the team as he was only hitting .211/.279/.372 with an 85 wRC+; considering his superstar status, that kind of production wasn't acceptable. Of course, the 31-year-old hit .309/.380/.572 with a 166 wRC+ the rest of the way, but the fact that he didn't make himself immune to criticism really speaks volumes about his dedication to the team and handling of adversity.
This attitude isn't just limited to the diamond, either. Off the field, Lindor always carries an air of positivity and is always willing to talk to the kids that dream to be in his position. Teammates have had nothing but good things to say about the Caguas native. New York contains baseball's biggest media market, with its inhabitants never afraid to ask the uncomfortable question. Yet Lindor always carries himself with that signature smile on his face.
Lindor's Mets tenure has also been surrounded by change. When the team traded for him, Steve Cohen was taking over as the organization's new owner. Luis Rojas, Buck Showalter, and Carlos Mendoza have all managed the team over the past four years. Stars like Pete Alonso, Javier Báez, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, and Justin Verlander have all suited up in orange and blue over that span, and another superstar in Juan Soto is arriving this coming season. In order to withstand all this change, the team needs a leader and a constant. That constant is Lindor.
A captain needs to serve as a steady and approachable leader among their peers, earning respect through their dedication to the team. Francisco Lindor fits that criteria, and it should only be a matter of time before the Mets give him this well-deserved responsibility.