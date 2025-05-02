Analyst takes a stance on New York Mets' catching situation
With Francisco Álvarez back in the lineup for the New York Mets, the team is tasked with balancing his playing time with Luis Torrens. While the return of Álvarez has been much-anticipated, the consistent play of Torrens has made it difficult to take him off the field.
In Thursday's episode of SNY's Baseball Night in New York, former Mets GM and MLB analyst Jim Duquette weighed in on what New York should do about their catching rotation.
"I think it has to be close to a split," Duquette said. "Even if it leans a little bit more toward Torrens at the moment."
The Mets began 2025 without their starting catcher, as Álvarez needed surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand. During his absence, Torrens split time with Hayden Senger, but emerged as the clear starter: the 29-year-old became a legitimate threat in the bottom half of the lineup, notching 10 RBI and delivering big hits in clutch moments.
Torrens has also been more than steady behind the plate, posting a caught stealing percentage of 45%; he ranks second league-wide behind Milwaukee's William Contreras in catcher's caught stealing above average with three. But since Álvarez's return on April 25th, he has got the starting nod five times while Torrens has only started twice. Duquette believes for right now, it should be closer to even, if not the other way around.
Duquette admitted that he thinks "eventually it will flip and Álvarez will end up getting more at-bats" because of his offensive upside. The 23-year-old has already flashed his explosive potential, blasting a two-run opposite field home run in just his second game back.
Still, Álvarez is batting just .190 in his five starts and could benefit from a more gradual integration into the everyday lineup. Duquette alluded to this idea, stating that there should be a "period of time where we have to see him get himself comfortable both offensively and defensively."
The good health of Álvarez presents a good problem for the Mets to have to navigate. It could be as simple as riding the hot hand, or, as Duquette suggests, maintaining an even split with a slight edge to Torrens while Álvarez builds back his confidence and adjusts to major league play.