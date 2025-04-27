Mets' Francisco Alvarez slugs first home run of 2025 season
It didn't take long for Francisco Alvarez to make his presence felt.
The young backstop returned to the New York Mets' lineup on Friday, having recovered from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. In his season debut, Alvarez went 1-for-4 and collected his first hit of the year against Washington Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin.
On Saturday, Alvarez would go 1-for-4 at the plate once again; however, this hit would be far more impactful than his single the night before. Facing Washington's Brad Lord in the second inning, the catcher got a hanging slider and powered it down the right-field line for a two-run home run. Alvarez's second hit of 2025 - and first long ball - was all the offense the Mets needed in their 2-0 win.
The impressive opposite-field shot is one of many things that makes Alvarez such a tantalizing player. In his rookie season, the catcher hit 25 home runs and submitted a respectable .437 slugging percentage; 2024 saw Alvarez improve his batting average from .209 to .237, but his homer tally dropped to just 11 in 100 games while missing time with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
"I've worked a lot on my hitting, on all facets of my game," Alvarez said through an interpreter after Saturday's contest. "So to be able to have a day like today, it means a lot."
Read More: Insider sets record straight on Francisco Alvarez's role upon Mets return
While Alvarez is still looking to put everything together offensively, he has been nothing short of brilliant behind the plate. The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best pitch-callers, framers, and all-around defensive catchers in baseball. This reputation was further assisted in each game of New York's current series; on Friday, Alvarez foiled Jose Tena's attempted theft of second base, while on Saturday, he guided Clay Holmes, Danny Young, Reed Garrett, A.J. Minter, Max Kranick, and Edwin Diaz to a shutout victory.
In Alvarez's absence, Luis Torrens did a fantastic job as the Mets' starting catcher by clubbing 11 extra-base hits and throwing out five base stealers on 11 attempts. But with how much "The Troll" brings to the table, the already red-hot Mets (19-8, winners of eight of their last nine) are a better baseball team with Alvarez behind and at the plate.