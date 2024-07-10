Brandon Nimmo Calls Mets' Superstar Teammate, Fellow All-Star Snub an MVP Candidate
Brandon Nimmo is giving high praise to his New York Mets' teammate and fellow All-Star snub.
Since the month of May, Nimmo and shortstop Francisco Lindor have been on fire offensively after manager Carlos Mendoza tweaked the team's lineup.
Nimmo, who had been the Mets' leadoff hitter for the past several seasons, moved to the no. 2 hole, thus switching lineup spots with Lindor. And it's safe to say that this new strategy has been working.
On Monday, Nimmo (three-run home run) and Lindor (two-run home run and three RBIs total) drove in six of the Mets' seven runs in a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals.
After the game, the Mets' left fielder had high praise for Lindor, who has been his partner in crime in the last few months.
"He's playing like the All-Star and MVP candidate that we all know and love," Nimmo said of Lindor following Monday's win.
Nimmo doesn't care that Lindor is now in the leadoff spot over him. This is because he is enjoying a significant amount of production out of the no. 2 hole. Nimmo is hitting .319/.404/.605 with a 1.009 OPS and eight home runs in his last 30 games alone. He slugged his 15th homer of the season in the Mets' latest contest and has an on-base percentage of .367 to go along with a .826 OPS in 85 total games in 2024.
As for Lindor, he is crushing it in his last 30 games as well. During this span, the 30-year-old is slashing .302/.364/.571 with a .935 OPS and seven home runs. He is up to 16 long balls and a .776 OPS on the season while providing elite defense at the shortstop position.
Lindor and Nimmo should probably be All-Stars and there's still a chance that one or both of them gets named to the NL roster as replacement players. For now, they're continuing to relish in their new lineup spots and it has been a big reason why the Mets have turned their season around.