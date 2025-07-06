Brandon Nimmo continues to lead Mets out of mid-season slump
The New York Mets secured their fourth consecutive victory Saturday evening, powered by Brandon Nimmo’s continued stellar performance in a 12-6 win over the New York Yankees.
In the opening frame against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón, Nimmo came to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a momentum-swinging grand slam — his third of the season.
The grand slam was one of two hits for Nimmo, who has simply carried over the steady play he showed during the Mets’ low point, and now stands front and center in their turnaround.
Early in the season, the Mets' longtime outfielder struggled at the plate, causing some fans to grow restless with his poor play. However, he has dramatically turned things around, batting an impressive .311 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI over his last 35 games.
During this stretch, he’s been a reliable presence alongside the Mets’ three big stars — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor — anchoring the team at the center of their current four-game winning streak.
Nimmo is quietly having a career year, currently batting .257 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, and 9 stolen bases. His previous career high in home runs came in 2023 when he hit 24 — a mark he’s well on pace to surpass this season. He’s also on track to exceed his career-best 15 stolen bases set in 2024.
Nimmo’s resurgence has been crucial in stabilizing the Mets’ lineup, providing the consistent production and leadership they need as the team pushes to finish strong before the All-Star break.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has taken notice of just how vital Nimmo has been — both during the team’s struggles and now in the midst of their winning streak.
“He sets the tone, takes a little bit of pressure off everyone,” Mendoza said. “He’s been locked in now for a good stretch — driving the baseball with authority, controlling the strike zone, going the other way, taking tough pitches. There’s a lot to like from his at-bats right now.”
We’ll see what Nimmo has in store for an encore as the Mets go for their fifth straight win and a sweep of the Yankees on Sunday. Quietly, he’s become the heartbeat of a team that suddenly looks very much alive, after looking lifeless just a week ago.