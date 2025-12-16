How Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor got off on the wrong foot

Two dominant storylines are surrounding the New York Mets' franchise right now, and neither of them is positive.

The first storyline regards the Mets' current offseason, where they traded beloved veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and lost both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency (in the span of 48 hours). While dealing Nimmo was easy enough to excuse, given that it brought Marcus Semien to New York and seemingly freed up room for David Stearns to pursue a top free agent outfielder, Diaz and Alonso signing with other teams exacerbated the feeling that the Mets' roster is in a worse spot than when the 2025 season ended.

This first storyline bleeds into the second, which regards concerns around the Mets' clubhouse. For one, Nimmo, Diaz, and Alonso were reportedly all positive pieces of the team's chemistry and camaraderie. What's more, there have been several reports that some clubhouse tension revolved around the relationship between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

While there's no major beef between these two Mets superstars, it has become increasingly clear that they're certainly not friends. And their dynamic seems to have created a clubhouse rift that perhaps contributed to this club's collapse down the stretch.

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) looks on after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Moment Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor Started Off Wrong

These reports raise the question of how the rift between Lindor and Started. Legendary radio host Mike Francesa provided some fascinating insight into this during a December 16 episode of The Mike Francesa Podcast.

“My understanding is that Lindor and Soto was never buddy-buddy. It was never Soto and [Aaron] Judge. Soto loved Judge. Judge went out of his way to treat Soto very well, in every way. He was a wonderful teammate. Soto loved Judge," Francesa said.

"My understanding is Lindor and Soto got off on the wrong foot when Lindor did not call him and welcome him to the team. But it was never that they couldn’t play together or anything major," Francesa added.

Is friction within the Mets causing problems? pic.twitter.com/Vgz5OBX3kf — The Mike Francesa Podcast (@FrancesaPodcast) December 16, 2025

On one hand, the fact that Soto might have an issue with Lindor, all because he didn't welcome him to the team, seems like something Soto should have forgiven and forgotten a long time ago. Then again, it would have been very easy for Lindor to send him a simple welcome text.

If Francesa's comments are accurate, the good news would be that this rift seems like it can easily be addressed and overcome so that Lindor and Soto can get their relationship on track.

