Brandon Nimmo gives honest assessment of New York Mets bullpen
The New York Mets could not have gotten off to a better start in their first home series of the 2025 season.
The Mets swept their three-game series over the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and have now won four straight games. Even though Pete Alonso had a good series in his return to Citi Field, going 3-for-10 at the plate with a home run and three RBI, New York's pitching staff was the star of the show as they held Toronto's potent offense in check throughout the series, allowing just three runs total.
The bullpen also played a major factor in the Mets' ability to pick up their first sweep of the season, which has Brandon Nimmo giving props where props are due. Nimmo spoke with reporters after Sunday's game and credited the bullpen as one of the reasons why the Amazins' have had early-season success in 2025.
"They've been great, obviously hitting their spots, they have great stuff, if they hit their spots and they're feeling good, I think they're going to be really tough," Nimmo said. "They have amazing stuff and we have a few different weapons that can match up well with the other side...honestly, they look great and I think the numbers speak for themselves and they have been a huge reason for our success."
The Mets' bullpen has an MLB-best 1.29 ERA through nine games this year, with Sunday's game being another example of just how dominant they have been early on.
After David Peterson was pulled from his start in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Max Kranick came in and got the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk to pop out in foul territory to end the scoring threat and preserve the Mets' 2-1 lead. Kranick followed up that huge out with a scoreless sixth inning.
Reed Garrett and A.J. Minter also pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, setting up Edwín Diaz to slam the door in the top of the ninth; Diaz picked up his second save of the season.
With the Mets' rotation still dealing with two injuries and having the aforementioned Peterson be the only starter to go six innings in a start so far, the effort out of the bullpen has been nothing short of phenomenal. While Carlos Mendoza would still like to see his starters go deeper into games as the season rolls on, the bullpen has still proven its ability to keep the offense in games and hold onto leads.