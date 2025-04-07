Inside The Mets

Brandon Nimmo gives honest assessment of New York Mets bullpen

Brandon Nimmo made sure to give props where props are due.

Logan VanDine

Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Max Kranick (32) follows through on a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Max Kranick (32) follows through on a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets could not have gotten off to a better start in their first home series of the 2025 season.

The Mets swept their three-game series over the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and have now won four straight games. Even though Pete Alonso had a good series in his return to Citi Field, going 3-for-10 at the plate with a home run and three RBI, New York's pitching staff was the star of the show as they held Toronto's potent offense in check throughout the series, allowing just three runs total.

The bullpen also played a major factor in the Mets' ability to pick up their first sweep of the season, which has Brandon Nimmo giving props where props are due. Nimmo spoke with reporters after Sunday's game and credited the bullpen as one of the reasons why the Amazins' have had early-season success in 2025.

"They've been great, obviously hitting their spots, they have great stuff, if they hit their spots and they're feeling good, I think they're going to be really tough," Nimmo said. "They have amazing stuff and we have a few different weapons that can match up well with the other side...honestly, they look great and I think the numbers speak for themselves and they have been a huge reason for our success."

Read More: Mets' 2025 team more 'sustainable' than 2024, per team veteran

The Mets' bullpen has an MLB-best 1.29 ERA through nine games this year, with Sunday's game being another example of just how dominant they have been early on.

After David Peterson was pulled from his start in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Max Kranick came in and got the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk to pop out in foul territory to end the scoring threat and preserve the Mets' 2-1 lead. Kranick followed up that huge out with a scoreless sixth inning.

Reed Garrett and A.J. Minter also pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, setting up Edwín Diaz to slam the door in the top of the ninth; Diaz picked up his second save of the season.

With the Mets' rotation still dealing with two injuries and having the aforementioned Peterson be the only starter to go six innings in a start so far, the effort out of the bullpen has been nothing short of phenomenal. While Carlos Mendoza would still like to see his starters go deeper into games as the season rolls on, the bullpen has still proven its ability to keep the offense in games and hold onto leads.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News