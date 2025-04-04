Mets’ 2025 team more ‘sustainable’ than 2024, per team veteran
To say that there is a different buzz surrounding the 2025 New York Mets would be an understatement.
After entering the 2024 season with relatively low expectations, last year’s Mets team flipped the script following a dismal 22-33 start, eventually finding themselves in the NLCS. Mark Vientos and Jose Iglesias went from not making the Opening Day roster to finishing in the top three in WAR on the team. Veteran additions Sean Manaea and Luis Severino revived their careers and led the rotation into October.
Those unexpected developments, along with good-luck charms ranging from Grimace to “OMG” to the “Playoff Pumpkin,” captured the heart of the city and re-established a winning culture in Queens. But instead of attempting to rekindle that magic, the Mets’ front office decided on a different direction.
The moment they signed superstar Juan Soto to a historic 15-year deal, the Mets graduated from “underdog” status to a projected powerhouse in the National League. David Stearns’ decision not to bring back Iglesias—citing the need for more roster flexibility—made it clear: the scrappy 2024 Mets are a thing of the past.
One of the veterans New York did bring back was right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek, who excelled during the 2024 postseason. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, Stanek acknowledged that the vibe is different this year, and attempting to recreate last year’s magic year after year would be a nearly impossible task.
"I don't know if what we did last year could be replicated because it was such a chaos-filled group," Stanek said. "I don't know if that's replicable because there's just too many things going on. I don't know if that's a sustainable model.”
But although “OMG” signs are no longer present in the Mets’ dugout, the current 26-man roster still feels the effects of what the 2024 team accomplished.
“I think the expectation of winning is really important. I think establishing what we did last year and coming into this year where people are like, 'Oh, no, that's what we're expecting to do,' makes it different,” Stanek said. “It's always a different vibe whenever you feel like you're the hunter versus being the hunted."
The Mets have been “the hunted” before. After winning 101 games in 2022, they made a splash by signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.7 million contract, reuniting him with Max Scherzer. However, the 2023 team fell very short of expectations due to various factors and ultimately became sellers at the trade deadline.
Building a winning culture takes time, and while the 2025 roster is different, it includes a strong group of veterans who know how to handle the pressures of winning in New York. This includes first-year Met Juan Soto, who helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009 during his lone season in the Bronx.