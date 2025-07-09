Brandon Nimmo to join New York Mets history
As the New York Mets continue their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, one of their longest tenured players will be making franchise history.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo's next game will be his 1,000th contest in a Mets uniform, becoming just the 11th player in franchise history for the Amazin's to accomplish such a feat. The other 10 players were Edgardo Alfonzo (1,086 games), Darryl Strawberry (1,109), Mookie Wilson (1,116), Howard Johnson (1,154), Cleon Jones (1,201), Jerry Grote (1,201), Bud Harrelson (1,322), Jose Reyes (1,365), David Wright (1,585) and all-time leader Ed Kranepool (1,853 games).
Nimmo was originally set to reach the milestone on Wednesday, but New York's game was postponed due to inclement weather in Baltimore. He will now have the chance to reach the mark on Thursday in a split doubleheader.
The Mets drafted Nimmo in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft and after a slow start to his big league career, he has quickly become one of the franchise's most prolific players. The 32-year-old made his major league debut during the 2016 season and launched his first career home run against the Chicago Cubs on July 1.
Despite being optioned back and forth to Triple-A during the following seasons, as well as dealing with multiple injuries, Nimmo finally burst onto the scene during the 2022 season. Playing in a then-career-high 151 games, the outfielder hit .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Nimmo's strong season resulted in the Mets locking him up long-term to an eight-year, $162 million deal during the ensuing offseason.
Nimmo continued displaying his prolific power over the next two seasons, slugging a career-high 24 home runs in both 2023 (136 games) and 2024 (151 games); that season also saw Nimmo become the 16th player in franchise history to hit 100 career home runs in a Mets uniform. Later in October, the outfielder hit his first career postseason home run in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, despite dealing with plantar fasciitis.
The 2025 season has been another outstanding year for Nimmo, marked by numerous milestones and additional franchise accolades. After hitting two home runs (including a grand slam) and a two-run double against the Washington Nationals on April 28, Nimmo tied Carlos Delgado's franchise record by driving in nine runs in a single game. Nimmo also hit two more grand slams this season in the span of three days, the first against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 2, and the second on July 5 against the New York Yankees.
The Mets are now hoping Nimmo will be an integral part of their quest to win their first World Series in almost 40 years. As of July 9, Nimmo holds a career .261/.366/.442 slash line with an .808 OPS, 128 home runs, 424 RBI, and 50 stolen bases in 999 career games.