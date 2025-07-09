Mets' top hitters power dramatic win, showing a glimpse of true potential
The New York Mets' top of the order didn’t just show up Tuesday night — they took over.
Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso combined for clutch hit after clutch hit in a thrilling 7–6 extra-inning victory in Baltimore, erasing a late deficit and delivering a statement performance on the road.
The highlight came in the 8th inning, with the Mets down by four, when Nimmo led off with a base hit to spark a rally. Lindor, who's been fighting a broken toe, followed with a towering two-run homer to dead center, cutting the Orioles’ lead to two.
The Mets weren't done there, as Soto kept the momentum going with a timely single, setting the stage for Alonso, who crushed another clutch two-run homer, the second of the inning, to tie the game at 6.
The Mets' bullpen held firm to send the game into extras. In the top of the 10th inning, Lindor was the ghost runner on second, and on the very first pitch, Soto delivered a go-ahead RBI single to bring home the winning run. It was a night when the Mets’ top hitters showed exactly how dangerous they can be when all four are clicking.
Read More: Mets' Juan Soto gets blunt about All-Star snub
This is the kind of effort Mets fans and staff hoped for when New York signed Soto and brought Alonso back — a lineup with one of the most dangerous top fours in all of baseball, capable of competing with anyone.
On Tuesday night, the Mets’ top four combined for an impressive 8-for-19 performance, including two home runs and driving in six of the team’s seven runs.
Lindor and the Mets have always preached about “passing the baton” — taking disciplined at-bats to set up the hitter behind them. Nimmo’s patient approach in the 8th inning was a perfect example.
“He gave me an opportunity to see every pitch. Literally that’s what I told him when I scored — ‘you set that up.’ That was a very professional at-bat,” Lindor said.
Last season, the Mets were ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, overwhelmed by their star-studded lineup. But tonight’s thrilling win in Baltimore shows just how much the Mets have changed.
If all four hitters at the top of the Mets lineup are hot at the right time, there’s no telling how far this team could go.