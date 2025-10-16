Brett Baty discusses new position with Mets fan favorite
The New York Mets may have more options at second base next season.
During SNY's latest episode of Mets Flip the Script, Brett Baty spoke with former Met and fan favorite Benny Agbayani about playing second base this season. Despite not having played that position at the major league level, Baty told Agbayani that he "really enjoyed" taking on the position.
"I've really enjoyed taking on second base," Baty said. "I came up as a third baseman, played third base pretty much all of high school and then got drafted as a third baseman, played third base all through the minor leagues, played third base first two years in the big leagues."
"Some of the other guys were playing third base, so they talked to me, 'Hey, we think you might be able to play second base, would you be open to it?'' And I was like, "Yeah," Baty continued.
"I love showing off versatility, playing different sports, I just love that challenge of it. So, started playing second base a little bit in the minor leagues last year... really worked hard at second base this offseason and just really grinded...I kind of pride myself on being able to be very versatile like that."
Baty got his first career reps in the major leagues at second base to begin the 2025 season; he filled in for primary second baseman Jeff McNeil, who started the year on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain during spring training. The 25-year-old appeared in 57 games at second base for New York (373 total innings), accumulating a fielding percentage of .989% and making just two errors at the position as well.
As Baty also alluded to, he got his first career reps at second base in the minor leagues last season and during spring training of this year. After getting demoted to Triple-A Syracuse during the 2024 season following the emergence of Mark Vientos, he ended up starting in 27 games at second base for Syracuse in 2024.
And prior to this season, Baty would end up appearing in 11 games at second base for the Amazins' during spring training, proving his versatility in the infield.
Baty's versatility on defense wasn't the only impressive attribute from his game this year. The former first-round pick became a mainstay in the Mets' lineup, batting .254/.313/.435 with a career-high 18 home runs, 50 RBI and an OPS of .748 in 130 games. He totaled 2.3 fWAR in a breakout campaign.
While Baty would end up taking over the bulk of the reps at his primary position of third base most of the season due to Vientos' struggles, his versatility of playing both second and third base is something the Mets would certainly use going forward. The team could use an upgrade at either position, so any offseason move that addresses second or third will go a long way towards deciding Baty's ultimate role.