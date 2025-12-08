Mets' new stance on Brett Baty marks major trade shift

At this time last year, it felt like the only way Brett Baty would be on the New York Mets' roster by Opening Day 2025 was that no other team was interested in trading for him.

Baty, who was once considered one of the Mets' top prospects, was coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign where he hit .229 with a .633 OPS in 154 at-bats. Since Baty was still struggling to find his footing in the big leagues and fellow third baseman Mark Vientos was coming off a breakout postseason, most within the baseball community expected Baty to be traded and receive a fresh start elsewhere.

Regardless of why he wasn't dealt, the bottom line is that Baty ended up back on the Mets. And after another sluggish start to the 2025 campaign, the 26-year-old picked things up considerably in the season's second half, posting an .830 OPS after the All-Star Break and playing extremely solid defense at the hot corner.

Sep 17, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws the ball to first base for an out during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Expert Suggests Baty Won't Be Among Mets Infielder on Trade Market

This success, combined with a mediocre year from Mark Vientos, along with Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuńa not making any major impacts, and the sentiment that Jeff McNeil is likely being dealt this winter, has given Baty new life in Queens. In fact, it suggests that his future with the Mets is safer than all those other players, which was conveyed in a December 5 article from MLB.com's Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.

"Bringing in Semien increased the Mets’ incentive to deal Jeff McNeil, who’s entering the final season of his four-year, $50 million contract. Although the Mets can certainly proceed with McNeil as the first man off their bench, they could also look to deal him for pitching or prospect depth, potentially saving money in the process," DiComo wrote.

"McNeil is part of a glut of young infielders that also includes Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio and prospect Jett Williams. The roster doesn’t have space for all of them. After establishing himself in the second half last year, Baty likely isn’t going anywhere. But one or more of the others certainly could, especially if the Mets find a deal for a frontline starter," he added.

Brett Baty posted a 111 wRC+, slashed .254/.313/.435, and posted 2.3 fWAR over 432 PA. His QoC was fantastic, and he also increased his bat speed from 73.5 MPH last season to 74.8 MPH in 2025. The 26-year-old proved a lot of people wrong! pic.twitter.com/gm1QICLSA9 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) November 21, 2025

The fact that Baty is the only Mets infielder (aside from Francisco Lindor) who isn't available via trade is a stark shift from last offseason and shows that Baty deserves a lot of credit for his resurgent 2025 season.

