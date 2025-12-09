Tigers will listen on star ace, potential Mets' trade target

With the MLB Winter Meetings officially underway, the talk surrounding the offseason's biggest name has continued to heat up.

As contract talks stalled between the Detroit Tigers and their back-to-back Cy Young winning ace Tarik Skubal, it was rumored that the club would be open to moving him for the right price. The New York Mets, with their immediate need for pitching and wealth of prospects, quickly emerged as a suitor.

On Monday in Orlando, Tigers' president of baseball operations Scott Harris opened up about the team's mindset on Skubal, saying that they will be "listening" and "exploring" the possibility of any trade.

"I've been pretty clear since I've been here," Harris explained. "I don't believe in untouchables at any level. So anyone in our organization, at any level. It's not a commentary on Tarik specifically. Sort of a blanket team-building approach. I think I can't do my job without listening."

"I can't do my job without exploring anything that may or may not have legs," he added. "Some are maybe very unlikely moves, and some are going to be extremely unlikely. But you can't actually fully vet those opportunities unless you are willing to listen. So that's how we're doing it."

"My job is to make this organization better, which means that I need to listen to every opportunity."



Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris joins #MLBTonight to talk Tarik Skubal and more from the #WinterMeetings.



MLB Network x @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/Ug0LOvWJ7i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2025

Tigers 'listening' on potential Tarik Skubal trade

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Harris made it a point to minimize Skubal in his statement, his "blanket team-building approach" certainly includes the star ace. According to reports, the Tigers and Skubal's camp were a ludicrous $250 million apart in contract negotiations before the beginning of last season, a figure that almost certainly increased after another stellar campaign from the American League's best pitcher.

Read More: New York Mets showing interest in Joe Ryan

Now, the Scott Boras client is intent on playing out the final year of his deal before resuming any contract talks. This would almost certainly spell the end of his time in Detroit unless the club is willing to budge significantly on his price, leading many to believe it smarter to maximize his value now in a trade.

Enter the Mets, who are poised for another aggressive offseason after missing out on the postseason despite ranking second in payroll behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Without a true number one option in the rotation, New York's interest in Skubal is obvious. But what could set them apart from the many other pitching-needy clubs is their unique ability to send a compelling package while extending Skubal for the long-term.

Read More: What the Mets could send in a Tarik Skubal trade

The Mets are loaded with top pitching prospects Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, along with nearly MLB-ready position prospects Jett Williams and Carson Benge. While it has been established that McLean is close to untouchable for the Mets, Tong, Williams, and Benge are all legitimate top 50 prospects that could each serve as the centerpiece of a mega package to land Skubal.

.@martinonyc reports that Nolan McLean is "close to untouchable" in trade talks:



"It'd be very hard for me to see them trading a Carson Benge or Jonah Tong or Brandon Sproat, but those are names that other teams are going to be asking about and the Mets do understand that you… pic.twitter.com/pOkyG3GQKq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 8, 2025

It's likely that David Stearns would also have to include one of the club's young infielders too, whether it be Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, or Ronny Mauricio. All in, a haul of Tong, Williams, Sproat, and one of Vientos/Baty/Mauricio would be a lot to stomach for Mets fans. But given the Tigers' justified reluctance to trade one of the league's most valuable players, it is likely what it would take to make the blockbuster deal happen.

If the Tigers front office, true to Harris' word, continues to listen on Skubal, expect many potential suitors to pick up the phone. But if the Mets are serious about landing the star ace, there won't be many that could match their haul.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: