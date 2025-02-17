Can Jeff McNeil anchor the bottom half of the Mets’ lineup?
With the addition of Juan Soto, the New York Mets have been called a top-heavy order. But one MLB insider believes that a former batting champion can give the Mets a more complete lineup.
In an interview with the MLB Network on Sunday, SI insider Tom Verducci revealed why he believes the back half of the Mets lineup will be able to hold its own this season.
“We all know about the top,” Verducci said of the order, “but there’s going to be a lot of thump toward the back half of this lineup.”
At the Mets' spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Verducci noted that second baseman Jeff McNeil was using a different bat during live batting practice. Previously, including in his 2022 NL batting title season, McNeil used an "old-school bat" with no knob and a thicker handle. This year in spring training, the 32-year-old has gone to a more traditional bat with a knob; Verducci added that McNeil is also looking to change his approach at the plate.
“If you recall, in the second half of last season Jeff slugged over .500. In the offseason, he said ‘You know what, I want to continue to do that, to hit for power and not for average’. He worked especially on getting his bat speed up and to do that, he went to the more traditional bat.”
In his final 41 games last season, McNeil slashed .289/.376/.547 with 19 extra-base hits including seven home runs. He had hit just five long balls in his first 88 games of the year.
McNeil, entering his eighth season, has been known mostly as a player who hits for average and not power. In his first seven years with the Mets, he's hit more than 20 home runs just once (in 2019), which usually placed him at the top of the order as a bat that can get on base. With Francisco Lindor, Soto, and the recently signed Pete Alonso taking those top three spots, McNeil will now be counted on to anchor the back half of the lineup.
Can Ronny Mauricio break into the Mets' lineup?
Later in the interview, Verducci also named top prospect Ronny Mauricio as the ‘key to deepening this Mets lineup in the second half of the season'. Mauricio is a switch-hitting, 20/20 threat who is about to turn 24 years old. If it wasn't for a torn ACL in 2023, Mauricio would likely already have a spot on the Opening Day roster this year.
“Sometime in the middle of the season, Mauricio is going to force his way into this Mets lineup,” Verducci said. “This guy in the second half of the season is going to be a difference maker. Where does he fit in? Likely third base giving Vientos some DH at-bats or at DH.”
If McNeil and (later in the season) Mauricio can provide the back half of the Mets’ order with a true power/speed threat, this is a lineup that can potentially go toe-to-toe with any team in the league.